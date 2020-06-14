103 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ

Anyone who enjoyed the show "Monk" might well remember that Randy Disher got offered the role of Summit, New Jersey, chief of police in the final episode. Later, in a novel following the character, Randy brings in the main character, Monk, due to a corruption scandal ripping through the hierarchy of Summit.

Summit has a fairly interesting history and was known as "Beacon Hill" during the American Revolution due to all of the bonfire beacons that were lit by the local militia to signal the approach of British troops. It's certainly a popular spot among some of the financial elite of New Jersey and New York, with nice real estate, large family homes and a large commuter community making the 30-minute trip to Manhattan every day of the week. In fact, about 20% of those living in Summit work in finance and real estate in the Big Apple, giving the local area a fairly ritzy feel. See more