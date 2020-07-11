/
190 Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 06:59am
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
2 Units Available
Summit
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1000 sqft
The Parc at Summit provides you with the ideal living situation in Summit, NJ, being only minutes away from New York City.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
34 WOODMERE DR
34 Woodmere Drive, Summit, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$7,150
Spacious 5 bedroom colonial with first floor master suite, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen and baths.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
11 UNION PL APT 2B
11 Union Pl, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 UNION PL APT 2B in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
777 SPRINGFIELD AVE
777 Springfield Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
A beautiful, well maintained townhouse. 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. New hardwood floors throughout. Unit includes a Washer and Dryer. Well maintained grounds with park like setting. Within walking distance to NYC train line.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:40pm
Contact for Availability
Summit
31 SHEFFIELD RD
31 Sheffield Road, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
MID-CENTURY MODERN COOL! 3/4 bedroom, sun-splashed ranch in a fabulous Northside Summit location. Newly redone hardwood floors & renovated basement are just a few of the upgrades.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
412 MORRIS AVE UNIT 36
412 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated kitchen/baths. washer/dryer in unit. Largest 2 br floor plan in the complex. Owner pays condo fee which includes heat, hw, & cold water. picnic and grill area rear of property
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
1-3 LINCOLN AVE
1-3 Lincoln Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Just move in! Located in a quiet neighborhood and just a few miles to down town, steps to restaurants, banks, mass transit and just 2 miles to Short Hills Mall.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
132 Springfield Ave
132 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Location! Under one mile to Downtown Summit & NYC Direct Train. Welcome home to this beautifully renovated half duplex unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
7 Norwood Ave.
7 Norwood Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,950
600 sqft
Charming one BR, fully FURNISHED and decorated apartment on first floor, available long or short term. Open floor plan. Walking to downtown restaurants, shops and train. Washer/dryer in unit. Parking for one car. No PETS.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
49 Park Ave Unit 3
49 Park Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,995
2 Bedrooms
Ask
JUST RENOVATED. Top floor unit with lots of natural light. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, quarts counters, stainless appliances. Recessed lighting w/dimmers. Oak flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer,Two walk in closets.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
23 William Street
23 William Street, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools, downtown Summit, and Overlook Hospital.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
15 Euclid Avenue
15 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Stunning & fully furnished, this 3 BR/1Bth unit is professionally-decorated, immaculate and just 2 blocks to downtown Summit. Flexible lease term available. Equipped with everything you might need. Bright and sunny, hardwood floors, central air.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
390 MORRIS AVE UNIT 22
390 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
Conveniently located to NYC train, schools & downtown Summit. Bright & airy 2nd floor condo with hardwood floors. Tenant pays electric, cooking gas, tv/phone/internet. Window A/C Only, Laundry Is In the Basement of the Building.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
87 SUMMIT AVE
87 Summit Ave, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1100 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Summit, this recently renovated 3 Bed 1 full bath, is steps away from NJ Transit midtown direct train line to Newark, Hoboken or NYC. Ample living space with access from the front and rear of building.
1 of 13
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
142 MORRIS ST
142 Morris Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1500 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***3 BEDROOM/2 BATHROOM WITH PARKING IN PAULUS HOOK FOR ONLY $3,150***Newer Construction. W/D in unit, Dishwasher, built in closets, hardwood floors, TERRACE. Close to Path, over 30 Restaurant, bars, ferry, shopping, and light rail.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
14-16 WILLIAM ST
14-16 William Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
Convenient location for everything Summit has to offer, yet tucked back on a quiet street. With close proximity to Summit downtown, train station and schools this home is a perfect choice.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
34 FAIRVIEW AVE, Apt.2
34 Fairview Avenue, Summit, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,249
1800 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED and decorated 4 BR, 2 full bath apartment on second and third floors. NO PETS. No Smoking. Very desirable and quiet residential neighborhood. Train station is one mile, door-to-door.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
30 KENT PLACE BLVD, Apt. 2
30 Kent Place Boulevard, Summit, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
Upscale, large, FULLY FURNISHED 4BR/2B apartment available short term or long term. Sleeps six. Walk to downtown/train.Totally renovated and beautiful. Full size washer/dryer. Parking included. A quality residence. No smoking permitted.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Summit
23 EUCLID AVE UNIT 2
23 Euclid Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Bright and sunny 1BR furnished rental equipped with everything you need. Available with flexible lease terms, short-term available. Two blocks to downtown Summit and the Midtown Direct train. Available 8/01/2020.
Results within 1 mile of Summit
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Short Hills
116 WELLINGTON AVE
116 Wellington Avenue, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
Renovated 3 bedroom and 2.1 bath Colonial in desirable Glenwood section of Short Hills, walk distance to school and trains. The home offers open floor plan, gleaming hardwood floors, arched doorways.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
49 SUMMIT AVE
49 North Summit Avenue, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit with in-town location. Open layout - gourmet eat-in kitchen opens to LR. 2 BRs & 2 Full Bath on 2nd flr. Fin lower level with 9' ceiings & full bath, perfect home office or family rm. AVAIL 8/1/2020.
