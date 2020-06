Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Well maintained 2nd floor unit. Features 3 Large bedroom, Eat in Kitchen, Living room/Dining Room, Full Bath and full unfinished basement with laundry hook up and extra storage space. 4 car driveway and very large backyard for outdoor fun and entertaining. Minutes away from shopping centers and all major highways. Come see this apartment today!