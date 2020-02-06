All apartments in Somerville
373 East Main Street

373 East Main Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

373 East Main Street, Somerville, NJ 08876

Price and availability

Amenities

Hello,

Im subletting 800 sq feet studio apartment in Somerville, NJ withwithout furnitures can discuss due to my new job

Rent lease due is 83120 but you can renew it if you like it

15 minutes by walking to NJ transit train station in Somerville

Details:

1 month rent and security deposit required prior to movein * for utilities please check below ** Upon movein landlord requires with a copy of government ID Important credit check will required prior to movein Sorry, but this is per the landlord and building policy**

You:
Ideal for someone who needs a spacious studio apartment in a quiet family building that is close to NJ transit Looking for someone who is clean, quiet, downtoearth and easygoing vibe, who is communicative extremely important

Please send me an email at utkugumusay@gmailcom and include a description of who you are in your email:

Include social media links for a response LinkedIN FacebookIG

Thanks and have a great day !

Unit Features

AC: Wall
Cable TV ready
Carpet
Ceiling fan
Heating: Electric
Highspeed internet ready
Laminate flooring
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave oven
Range
Refrigerator
Tile flooring
Newly renovated bathroom
Spacious dress room

Building Amenities:

24 Hour Maintenance
Controlled access
Elevator
Onsite management
Parking lot offstreet parking
Shared laundry
Speaking Staff

Pets small dogs and cats are allowed if you bring your furnitures

Not included utilities: Electric heater + appliances approx and water approx

Included utilities garbage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

