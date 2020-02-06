373 East Main Street

Amenities

Hello,



Im subletting 800 sq feet studio apartment in Somerville, NJ withwithout furnitures can discuss due to my new job



Rent lease due is 83120 but you can renew it if you like it



15 minutes by walking to NJ transit train station in Somerville



Details:



1 month rent and security deposit required prior to movein * for utilities please check below ** Upon movein landlord requires with a copy of government ID Important credit check will required prior to movein Sorry, but this is per the landlord and building policy**



You:

Ideal for someone who needs a spacious studio apartment in a quiet family building that is close to NJ transit Looking for someone who is clean, quiet, downtoearth and easygoing vibe, who is communicative extremely important



Please send me an email at utkugumusay@gmailcom and include a description of who you are in your email:



Include social media links for a response LinkedIN FacebookIG



Thanks and have a great day !



Unit Features



AC: Wall

Cable TV ready

Carpet

Ceiling fan

Heating: Electric

Highspeed internet ready

Laminate flooring

Stainless steel appliances

Dishwasher

Microwave oven

Range

Refrigerator

Tile flooring

Newly renovated bathroom

Spacious dress room



Building Amenities:



24 Hour Maintenance

Controlled access

Elevator

Onsite management

Parking lot offstreet parking

Shared laundry

Speaking Staff



Pets small dogs and cats are allowed if you bring your furnitures



Not included utilities: Electric heater + appliances approx and water approx



Included utilities garbage