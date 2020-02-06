373 East Main Street

Amenities
Hello,
Im subletting 800 sq feet studio apartment in Somerville, NJ withwithout furnitures can discuss due to my new job
Rent lease due is 83120 but you can renew it if you like it
15 minutes by walking to NJ transit train station in Somerville
Details:
1 month rent and security deposit required prior to movein * for utilities please check below ** Upon movein landlord requires with a copy of government ID Important credit check will required prior to movein Sorry, but this is per the landlord and building policy**
You:
Ideal for someone who needs a spacious studio apartment in a quiet family building that is close to NJ transit Looking for someone who is clean, quiet, downtoearth and easygoing vibe, who is communicative extremely important
Please send me an email at utkugumusay@gmailcom and include a description of who you are in your email:
Include social media links for a response LinkedIN FacebookIG
Thanks and have a great day !
Unit Features
AC: Wall
Cable TV ready
Carpet
Ceiling fan
Heating: Electric
Highspeed internet ready
Laminate flooring
Stainless steel appliances
Dishwasher
Microwave oven
Range
Refrigerator
Tile flooring
Newly renovated bathroom
Spacious dress room
Building Amenities:
24 Hour Maintenance
Controlled access
Elevator
Onsite management
Parking lot offstreet parking
Shared laundry
Speaking Staff
Pets small dogs and cats are allowed if you bring your furnitures
Not included utilities: Electric heater + appliances approx and water approx
Included utilities garbage