Somerville, NJ
37 E Cliff St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:07 PM

37 E Cliff St

37 East Cliff Street · (908) 547-0769
Location

37 East Cliff Street, Somerville, NJ 08876

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $2250 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,250

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347

3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town!

Description:
This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.

-Only 2 Blocks to the heart of Main Street with tons of charming restaurants, shops, and bars
-Wash/Dryer in Unit
-Easy walk to the train station
-Pet Friendly

This property will be available August 15th or sooner.

$2,250/month
1 year lease
1.5 month security deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Call/Text Matt set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305347
Property Id 305347

(RLNE5877357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 E Cliff St have any available units?
37 E Cliff St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37 E Cliff St have?
Some of 37 E Cliff St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 E Cliff St currently offering any rent specials?
37 E Cliff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 E Cliff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 37 E Cliff St is pet friendly.
Does 37 E Cliff St offer parking?
No, 37 E Cliff St does not offer parking.
Does 37 E Cliff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37 E Cliff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 E Cliff St have a pool?
No, 37 E Cliff St does not have a pool.
Does 37 E Cliff St have accessible units?
No, 37 E Cliff St does not have accessible units.
Does 37 E Cliff St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 E Cliff St has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 E Cliff St have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 E Cliff St does not have units with air conditioning.
