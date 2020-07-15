37 E Cliff St

Amenities
Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom House in Somerville - Walk to Town! - Property Id: 305347
3 Bedroom House in - Somerville - Walk to Town!
Description:
This is not your typical 3 bed/1 bath unit, this is much larger than most units in the area.
-Only 2 Blocks to the heart of Main Street with tons of charming restaurants, shops, and bars
-Wash/Dryer in Unit
-Easy walk to the train station
-Pet Friendly
This property will be available August 15th or sooner.
$2,250/month
1 year lease
1.5 month security deposit.
Tenant pays all utilities.
Call/Text Matt set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/305347
Property Id 305347
(RLNE5877357)