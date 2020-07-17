74 WENDOVER CT

Amenities
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing area. Over-sized garage with storage. Quiet area close to shopping and major transportation routes. No smoking, no pets. Tenant insurance required. Dog considered with landlord approval. Note photos are from prior listing.