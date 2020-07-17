All apartments in Somerset County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

74 WENDOVER CT

74 Wendover Court · (908) 696-8600
Location

74 Wendover Court, Somerset County, NJ 07921

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sunny, 2nd floor unit. Vaulted ceilings, lots of (newer) windows,granite counters, updated bathroom with radiant floor heating, ceiling fan, skylight. Includes (4k) TV. Photos are from prior listing. Washer dryer in unit. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and dressing area. Over-sized garage with storage. Quiet area close to shopping and major transportation routes. No smoking, no pets. Tenant insurance required. Dog considered with landlord approval. Note photos are from prior listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

