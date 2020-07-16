All apartments in Somerset County
51 MANOR DRIVE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

51 MANOR DRIVE

51 Manor Drive · (609) 921-1411
Location

51 Manor Drive, Somerset County, NJ 08540

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1838 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
(only showing on Sundays 1:30-4:30 by appoinment) More like a single family house! This beautiful end unit townhouse located at cul-de-sec offers a plenty of space inside and outside with maximum privacy! 3bedroom, 2.5 bath, full basement. Hardwood floor on both first floor and 2nd floor. NO carpet!. Updated kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances. Updated bathroom too! Huge private deck, additional patio, opens to common ground with complete privacy. Top rated Montgomery school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

