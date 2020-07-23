All apartments in Somerset County
Find more places like 370 POTOMAC DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somerset County, NJ
/
370 POTOMAC DR
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:21 AM

370 POTOMAC DR

370 Potomac Drive · (908) 766-0085
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

370 Potomac Drive, Somerset County, NJ 07920

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Top floor Essex II model in Spring Ridge - 2 bedrms & 2 baths with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings & skylights! Updated kitchen with window has SS appliances, granite & backsplash. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recently replaced roof. Large storage basement, indoor garage. 326-acres well-maintained grounds bordering over 100 acres of undisturbed nature. Convenient to Rt. 78 & shopping. On-site property manager, clubhouse, playground, bocce court, bicycle paths, tennis court & in-ground pool. Excellent Basking Ridge schools. Elementary school: Cedar Hill. Tenant responsible for 1st $100 of repairs. W9 & driver's license copy; Employment/income verification required. Tenant's insurance required before move-in. No smoking. No dogs allowed in community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 POTOMAC DR have any available units?
370 POTOMAC DR has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 370 POTOMAC DR have?
Some of 370 POTOMAC DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 POTOMAC DR currently offering any rent specials?
370 POTOMAC DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 POTOMAC DR pet-friendly?
No, 370 POTOMAC DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somerset County.
Does 370 POTOMAC DR offer parking?
Yes, 370 POTOMAC DR offers parking.
Does 370 POTOMAC DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 370 POTOMAC DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 POTOMAC DR have a pool?
Yes, 370 POTOMAC DR has a pool.
Does 370 POTOMAC DR have accessible units?
No, 370 POTOMAC DR does not have accessible units.
Does 370 POTOMAC DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 370 POTOMAC DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 370 POTOMAC DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 370 POTOMAC DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 370 POTOMAC DR?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd
Somerset, NJ 08873
Bound Brook Apartments
73B Codrington Dr
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr
Watchung, NJ 07069
The Lena
100 River Park Dr
Raritan, NJ 08869
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St
North Plainfield, NJ 07060
AVE Somerset
199 Pierce Street
Somerset, NJ 08873
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A
Somerset, NJ 08873

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJClifton, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Somerset, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJRoselle, NJHighland Park, NJLinden, NJDunellen, NJRaritan, NJBound Brook, NJSouth River, NJSomerville, NJFranklin Park, NJ
South Plainfield, NJNew Providence, NJMadison, NJFlorham Park, NJBernardsville, NJMendham, NJGreen Knoll, NJNorth Plainfield, NJBradley Gardens, NJWatchung, NJChatham, NJMetuchen, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity