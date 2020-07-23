370 POTOMAC DR

Amenities
Top floor Essex II model in Spring Ridge - 2 bedrms & 2 baths with open floor plan, cathedral ceilings & skylights! Updated kitchen with window has SS appliances, granite & backsplash. Gorgeous wood floors throughout. Recently replaced roof. Large storage basement, indoor garage. 326-acres well-maintained grounds bordering over 100 acres of undisturbed nature. Convenient to Rt. 78 & shopping. On-site property manager, clubhouse, playground, bocce court, bicycle paths, tennis court & in-ground pool. Excellent Basking Ridge schools. Elementary school: Cedar Hill. Tenant responsible for 1st $100 of repairs. W9 & driver's license copy; Employment/income verification required. Tenant's insurance required before move-in. No smoking. No dogs allowed in community.