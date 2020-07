Amenities

Rare C which is the largest model.. Completely renovated/den on 1st floor has a closet and may be used as a 4th bedroom/1st floor master bedroom & bath/Gas fireplace & central a/c/no smoking no pets Lots of closets for storage as well as a storage room on 2nd floor. Storage is assessable from outside. . Washer/Dryer on 1st floor. All new carpeting and flooring & all rooms painted a neutral color/1858 square feet/ backyard is yours to enjoy. You can grill and place patio furniture in the back to enjoy the weather! There is a pool, tennis, jogging/biking paths for you to enjoy. Far Hills train station minutes away. To note that the floor plans show den on 1st floor. Since it has a closet, it can be used as a bedroom. There is also a large landing suitable for an office space or den. FIOS ready