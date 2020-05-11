10 Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement. Steps to or from Kennedy Park, where you can drop your kayak in and enjoy panoramic views of the OC Coastline and Bay living. This 4 bedroom 2 story Colonial is like new. Interior features gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted, custom crown molding, formal living room with gas fireplace, dining room, granite kitchen w/42in cabinets & tile backsplash, opens to cozy family room with slider to large back deck overlooking spacious fenced in yard with shed. 2nd floor includes 4 nice size bedrooms and hall bath, master bedroom includes private bath & walk-in closet-lets not forget full finished basement with full bath..plenty of room for the whole family & Shore company. Vacation home-Summer home-or year round living. Mainland Schools a plus!