All apartments in Somers Point
Find more places like 10 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Somers Point, NJ
/
10 Broadway
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:10 PM

10 Broadway

10 Broadway · (609) 226-5026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Somers Point
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10 Broadway, Somers Point, NJ 08244
Kennedy Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this delightful family home located on the nicest street in Somers Point. Convenient location, situated at the foot of the bridge leading into all the OC excitement. Steps to or from Kennedy Park, where you can drop your kayak in and enjoy panoramic views of the OC Coastline and Bay living. This 4 bedroom 2 story Colonial is like new. Interior features gleaming hardwood floors, freshly painted, custom crown molding, formal living room with gas fireplace, dining room, granite kitchen w/42in cabinets & tile backsplash, opens to cozy family room with slider to large back deck overlooking spacious fenced in yard with shed. 2nd floor includes 4 nice size bedrooms and hall bath, master bedroom includes private bath & walk-in closet-lets not forget full finished basement with full bath..plenty of room for the whole family & Shore company. Vacation home-Summer home-or year round living. Mainland Schools a plus!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Broadway have any available units?
10 Broadway has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10 Broadway have?
Some of 10 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
10 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 10 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Somers Point.
Does 10 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 10 Broadway does offer parking.
Does 10 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Broadway have a pool?
No, 10 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 10 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 10 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10 Broadway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ 08244
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road
Somers Point, NJ 08244

Similar Pages

Somers Point 1 BedroomsSomers Point 2 Bedrooms
Somers Point Apartments with ParkingSomers Point Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Somers Point Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAToms River, NJCamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJVineland, NJMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWilliamstown, NJAtlantic City, NJLindenwold, NJMillville, NJ
Collingswood, NJBridgeton, NJHaddonfield, NJBellmawr, NJWoodbury, NJBlackwood, NJGreentree, NJEchelon, NJPitman, NJAudubon, NJRunnemede, NJAbsecon, NJ
Haddon Heights, NJStratford, NJTuckerton, NJRamblewood, NJClementon, NJMagnolia, NJMays Landing, NJTurnersville, NJClayton, NJGloucester City, NJMargate City, NJBrowns Mills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Camden County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity