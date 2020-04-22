8 Driftwood Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful 2nd fl condo with cathedral ceilings. If you like natural sunlight then this is the home for you. Home features Newer gas heat. central air. Bedroom w/walk in closet. Kitchen with room for a table. This unit is larger than most. Washer and dryer included in the home. This is an End unit. Conveniently located across from the Smithville Village. Close to shopping and transportation,min to casinos and beaches. Perfect for a vacation get away. Enjoy all the Smithville amenities, Gym,pools,clubhouse,tennis, walking/bike paths Like a vacation everyday. NTN credit check and security deposit required. Minimum 2 yr lease required All parties must sign the NJAR virus waiver attached in associated docs before viewing in person