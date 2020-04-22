All apartments in Smithville
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:04 PM

8 Driftwood Ct

8 Driftwood Court · (609) 385-6366
Location

8 Driftwood Court, Smithville, NJ 08205

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 2nd fl condo with cathedral ceilings. If you like natural sunlight then this is the home for you. Home features Newer gas heat. central air. Bedroom w/walk in closet. Kitchen with room for a table. This unit is larger than most. Washer and dryer included in the home. This is an End unit. Conveniently located across from the Smithville Village. Close to shopping and transportation,min to casinos and beaches. Perfect for a vacation get away. Enjoy all the Smithville amenities, Gym,pools,clubhouse,tennis, walking/bike paths Like a vacation everyday. NTN credit check and security deposit required. Minimum 2 yr lease required All parties must sign the NJAR virus waiver attached in associated docs before viewing in person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Driftwood Ct have any available units?
8 Driftwood Ct has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Driftwood Ct have?
Some of 8 Driftwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Driftwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8 Driftwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Driftwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8 Driftwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 8 Driftwood Ct offer parking?
No, 8 Driftwood Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8 Driftwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Driftwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Driftwood Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8 Driftwood Ct has a pool.
Does 8 Driftwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 8 Driftwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Driftwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Driftwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Driftwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 Driftwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
