50 E Mockingbird Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhouse in Moss Mill Hollow is ready to go and available for immediate occupancy! With a formal living room, dining room, and family room, there is an incredible amount of space to use and enjoy! Bright & sunny family room with cathedral ceilings give the room a dramatic feel while maintaining a cozy, comfortable vibe perfect for relaxing! Full, eat-in kitchen with gas range stove! The bedrooms are large and equipped with plenty of closet space. Adorable patio space to set up chairs and a café table to enjoy the sunshine! Don’t worry about fighting over parking spots; this community boasts ample parking! Property is so close to the community pool, which is a perk of being a tenant in Moss Mill Hollow! Bonus of attached garage, which doesn’t come around often in rentals! Homeowners Association includes access to the pool, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.