Smithville, NJ
50 E Mockingbird Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

50 E Mockingbird Way

50 Mockingbird Way · No Longer Available
Location

50 Mockingbird Way, Smithville, NJ 08205

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AWESOME RENTAL OPP! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom end unit townhouse in Moss Mill Hollow is ready to go and available for immediate occupancy! With a formal living room, dining room, and family room, there is an incredible amount of space to use and enjoy! Bright & sunny family room with cathedral ceilings give the room a dramatic feel while maintaining a cozy, comfortable vibe perfect for relaxing! Full, eat-in kitchen with gas range stove! The bedrooms are large and equipped with plenty of closet space. Adorable patio space to set up chairs and a café table to enjoy the sunshine! Don’t worry about fighting over parking spots; this community boasts ample parking! Property is so close to the community pool, which is a perk of being a tenant in Moss Mill Hollow! Bonus of attached garage, which doesn’t come around often in rentals! Homeowners Association includes access to the pool, lawn maintenance, and snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 E Mockingbird Way have any available units?
50 E Mockingbird Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, NJ.
What amenities does 50 E Mockingbird Way have?
Some of 50 E Mockingbird Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 E Mockingbird Way currently offering any rent specials?
50 E Mockingbird Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 E Mockingbird Way pet-friendly?
No, 50 E Mockingbird Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smithville.
Does 50 E Mockingbird Way offer parking?
Yes, 50 E Mockingbird Way does offer parking.
Does 50 E Mockingbird Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 50 E Mockingbird Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 E Mockingbird Way have a pool?
Yes, 50 E Mockingbird Way has a pool.
Does 50 E Mockingbird Way have accessible units?
No, 50 E Mockingbird Way does not have accessible units.
Does 50 E Mockingbird Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 50 E Mockingbird Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 50 E Mockingbird Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 50 E Mockingbird Way does not have units with air conditioning.
