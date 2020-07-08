All apartments in Short Hills
290 S FOREST DR
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:10 PM

290 S FOREST DR

290 Forest Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

290 Forest Dr S, Short Hills, NJ 07078
Short Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
guest suite
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
guest suite
media room
Spectacular Custom Colonial on .75 acres with open floor plan & 1st Floor Guest Suite. Steps to Glenwood school and .6 miles to SH Train. Home theater. Backs to Arboretum with private trail area. Fabulous Custom home with 6 Bedrooms, 5 Full & 1 Half Baths provides stylish & thoughtful design elements. Airy open floor plan with contemporary Living & Dining Rooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops, high-end Dacor appliances & island. Sun-drenched Family Room with Fireplace & French Doors. Master Suite with luxurious Master Bath. 3 additional upstairs bedrooms are bright with plenty of closet space + 2 more Full Baths. Finished LL with Recreation Room, Gym & en-suite Bedroom. Magnificent outdoor entertaining space with paver patio & level yard overlooking private Arboretum.Custom finishes everywhere!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 290 S FOREST DR have any available units?
290 S FOREST DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Short Hills, NJ.
What amenities does 290 S FOREST DR have?
Some of 290 S FOREST DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 290 S FOREST DR currently offering any rent specials?
290 S FOREST DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 290 S FOREST DR pet-friendly?
No, 290 S FOREST DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Short Hills.
Does 290 S FOREST DR offer parking?
Yes, 290 S FOREST DR offers parking.
Does 290 S FOREST DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 290 S FOREST DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 290 S FOREST DR have a pool?
No, 290 S FOREST DR does not have a pool.
Does 290 S FOREST DR have accessible units?
No, 290 S FOREST DR does not have accessible units.
Does 290 S FOREST DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 290 S FOREST DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 290 S FOREST DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 290 S FOREST DR does not have units with air conditioning.
