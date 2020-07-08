290 S FOREST DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking gym guest suite clubhouse

Spectacular Custom Colonial on .75 acres with open floor plan & 1st Floor Guest Suite. Steps to Glenwood school and .6 miles to SH Train. Home theater. Backs to Arboretum with private trail area. Fabulous Custom home with 6 Bedrooms, 5 Full & 1 Half Baths provides stylish & thoughtful design elements. Airy open floor plan with contemporary Living & Dining Rooms. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite countertops, high-end Dacor appliances & island. Sun-drenched Family Room with Fireplace & French Doors. Master Suite with luxurious Master Bath. 3 additional upstairs bedrooms are bright with plenty of closet space + 2 more Full Baths. Finished LL with Recreation Room, Gym & en-suite Bedroom. Magnificent outdoor entertaining space with paver patio & level yard overlooking private Arboretum.Custom finishes everywhere!