apartments with pool
26 Apartments for rent in Seaside Park, NJ with pool
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
34 4th Avenue
34 4th Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
8 Bedrooms
$8,700
This beautiful 8 bedrrom home is the perfect retreat for a large family. Completely furnished with a lovely pool. Included are 8 beach badges. Plenty of off street parking. Make this home your special place to create lifelong memories.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Park
1515 Boulevard
1515 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
Winter rental only, until 5/1/20. Modern, stylish, upgraded(1)BR condo, just one block to ocean beach! Upgrade's inc.ceramic tile, elect, heat, plumbing, windows, ceilings, track lighting, crown moulding. North end of SSH.
1 24th Avenue
1 24th Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1250 sqft
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL IN SO. SEASIDE PARK!! Oceanfront condo with a built in pool located in a peaceful area of the Jersey Shore.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Park
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
90 Puffin Glade
90 Puffin Glade, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Great rental! Available in July 600+ CREDIT SCORE CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED PROOF OF INCOME RENTAL APPLICATION
2400 Grand Central Avenue
2400 Grand Central Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1100 sqft
BEACHES ARE OPEN IN LAVALLETTE, NJ! Summer 2020 weekly1 - week minimum rental in July and August. Relax on the beach with your Family! Vacation in a Family friendly town.
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.
112 White Avenue
112 White Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
SUMMER-WEEKLY RENTAL AT $3,850 A WEEK. BEAUTIFUL, BEACHY, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SECOND FLOOR DUPLEX WITH BREATH TAKING VIEWS OF THE BAY. SLEEPS 8. 1 BLOCK AWAY FROM THE TOWN OF LAVALLETTE AND 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH.
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3300 sqft
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.
208 Laurel Drive
208 Laurel Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
725 sqft
Cute ranch-style home in desirable residential section in Bayville just a few blocks from marina and park. Enjoy the backyard complete with in-ground pool, patio, large storage shed and double fencing. This 2 bedroom house will not disappoint.
Results within 10 miles of Seaside Park
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
716 Baltic Drive
716 Baltic Drive, Ocean County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
WINTER RENTAL WINTER RENTALBRING THE WHOLE FAMILY TO BEAUTIFUL CEDAR BRIDGE MANOR, AN UNDISCOVERED GEM W/PRIVATE WATERFRONT PARK FOR YOUR ENJOYMENT. SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH HOME.
243 Curtis Point Drive
243 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
Breathtaking BAY FRONT views!! Impressive 5500 sq.foot home in prestigious waterfront community of Curtis Point! Dining room and state of the art kitchen, all on main floor with wall to ceiling windows over looking POOL & BAY.
45 S Sailors Quay Drive
45 South Sailors Quay Drive, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1527 sqft
Completely updated Rental in Sailors Quay, Brick with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Living room with new stone on gas fireplace and new bamboo floors that flow into kitchen. All new appliances and granite countertops. Updated baths. Sunroom.
213 Curtis Point Drive
213 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL- Does not get better than this. Bayfront contemporary with spacious open floor plan and plenty of room. The views are unsurpassed from every window off the rear! Fantastic deck with pool, and entertainment area.
1864 Mount Juliano Lane
1864 Mount Juliano Lane, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Adult Community Rental 55+ Two nice size bedrooms, living/dining room, eat in kitchen, utility room with clothes washer and dryer. Enclosed front porch with storage closet.
438 Highway 35
438 Highway 35 N, Ocean County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
SUMMER RENTAL ONLY! WEEKLY, MONTHLY OR ENTIRE SEASON. Spectacular oceanfront 2 bedroom 1 bath completely renovated, furnished rental in the very exclusive Ocean Club Condos.
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.
1019 Waters Edge Drive
1019 Waters Edge Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1260 sqft
Absolutely lovely move in condition 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo with a balcony. Driftwood model in sought-after Waters Edge Condo complex. Freshly painted throughout. New carpeting. Home has recently been updated.
107 Southview Drive
107 Southview Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
3500 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL - Bring your boat! Bring your pool toys! Bring your kayak and paddle boards! First time this home has been available for summer rentals.
Bay Head
409 Main Avenue
409 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL: *RENTED FOR THE SEASON*NO PETS; June: $6500/week; July: $8500/week; August $8500/week Including utilities, Additional Cleaning fee $300.0, Security Fee $850 weekly
Mantoloking
1328 Ocean Avenue
1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on @$13,500 wk. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.
