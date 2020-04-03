700 SE Central Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

2020 - WEEKLY SUMMER RATE $3,800, OCEAN BLOCK!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st level, easily sleeps 8 people. full kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Wifi, cable, flat screen tv, etc.BBQ - Access to the beach at end of block and crabbing across the street at the bay. This home has all the amenities for that luxurious shore living experience and is spotless!! Short walk to the beach, shops, restaurants and all area attractions. Includes 6 beach badges. $500 security deposit. No groups, no smoking.