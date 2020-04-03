All apartments in Seaside Park
Seaside Park, NJ
700 SE Central Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020

700 SE Central Avenue

700 Southeast Central Avenue · (732) 830-1535
Location

700 Southeast Central Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ 08752

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
2020 - WEEKLY SUMMER RATE $3,800, OCEAN BLOCK!! 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 1 bedroom and full bath on 1st level, easily sleeps 8 people. full kitchen, microwave, dishwasher, washer, dryer, AC, Wifi, cable, flat screen tv, etc.BBQ - Access to the beach at end of block and crabbing across the street at the bay. This home has all the amenities for that luxurious shore living experience and is spotless!! Short walk to the beach, shops, restaurants and all area attractions. Includes 6 beach badges. $500 security deposit. No groups, no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 SE Central Avenue have any available units?
700 SE Central Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 SE Central Avenue have?
Some of 700 SE Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 SE Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 SE Central Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 SE Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 SE Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seaside Park.
Does 700 SE Central Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 SE Central Avenue does offer parking.
Does 700 SE Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 SE Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 SE Central Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 SE Central Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 SE Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 SE Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 SE Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 SE Central Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 SE Central Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 700 SE Central Avenue has units with air conditioning.
