/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Seaside Heights, NJ
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
306 Sumner Avenue
306 Sumner Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
SUMMER RENTAL! A True Gem of Seaside Heights! Enjoy your Summer Getaway in this SPECTACULAR Summer Weekly Rental. 3br/1ba, off street parking, outdoor shower, outdoor living space, & gas grill.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
56 Hancock Avenue
56 Hancock Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTALS! OCEAN BLOCK! NOW RENTING! NOW THRU LABOR DAY! INCLUDES 3 BEACH PASSES , BEACH BIKES, OUTDOOR PATIO WITH GRILL!
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1209 Ocean Terrace
1209 Ocean Terrace, Seaside Heights, NJ
**Nightly rentals are on sale now!! Book any single night subject to availability. Now's your chance to host your next big party at the hottest property on the East Coast.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
56 Fremont Avenue
56 Fremont Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3 bedroom rental in Seaside Heights. One block from the beach! Close to all the attractions and fun Seaside has to offer.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
54 Carteret Avenue
54 Carteret Avenue, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
OCEAN BLOCK ~ WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL ~ PERFECT LOCATION ***3 bedroom-1.5 bath - Sleeps 6 Comfortably * 2 Queen Beds/ Bunk bed (twin size). Walk to Beach and Boardwalk. Watch the Sun Rise Over the Atlantic Ocean.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1301 Boulevard
1301 Boulevard, Seaside Heights, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful summer getaway in a fantastic location. 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condo with off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Seaside Heights
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
300 Coolidge Avenue
300 Coolidge Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1125 sqft
WINTER RENTAL in ORTLEY BEACH! FULLY FURNISHED. Available Sept. 15-May 15. Updated kitchen, open floor plan, hardwood floors, ample off street parking, washer/dryer. 3 bedrooms. 3 blocks to Ortley Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1009 Boulevard
1009 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
September & October available @$2200wk. 6 houses to Ocean.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Boulevard
1505 Boulevard, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,380
Summer Rental in a great location. From July - Labor Day Weekend this beautiful property rents on a *weekly basis! Located in the desirable Seaside Park. One short block to Beach and an easy walk to the Seaside Heights Boardwalk & Water park.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
139 Lafayette Avenue
139 Lafayette Avenue, Seaside Park, NJ
BOOKING NOW FOR SUMMER WEEKLY 2020: LARGE AND METICULOUS FOR ENTIRE FAMILY AND FRIENDS , LOVELY FOUR-BEDROOM, TWO BATH HOME WITH DECKS FRONT AND REAR, MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT UNITS ON A 50 X 120 LOT WITH GAZEBO AND BARBECUE -- GORGEOUS
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
14 F Street
14 F St, Seaside Park, NJ
2020 Summer Rental $4000 a week. Ocean Block. Home is pristine and newly renovated, just 2 houses off the ocean and directly across from beach access and lifeguards. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, sleeps 10 in real beds.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
137 Princeton Avenue
137 Princeton Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Awesome Summer Retreat 2 Blocks From Beach 1/2 Block Away From Bay Heated Inground Pool.4 Bedroom 2 Bath. 4 Beach Badges Included, All Utilities Included. Kitchen Utensils Included Town Activities Are A Short Walk Away.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
29 7th Avenue
29 7th Ave, Dover Beaches South, NJ
Beautiful Summer Rental! Book Now! Stunning place and amenities. Ocean Block - 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath spacious duplex condo. Large EIK with Center Island, Hardwood floors.
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
292 N Street
292 A N St, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Lagoon front 2nd floor 3BR unit with open bay views just a few blocks to the beach. Enjoy summer at this perfect beach getaway.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
92 Dickman Drive
92 Dickman Drive, Lavallette, NJ
FEATURED LISTING...BI-WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. ENJOY BEAUTIFUL WATERFRONT VIEWS IN EXCLUSIVE WEST POINT ISLAND. THIS HOME COMFORTABLY SLEEPS 10, WITH SEPARATE AREAS FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
110 Trenton Avenue
110 Trenton Avenue, Dover Beaches South, NJ
This beautiful house has an open floor plan and is very spacious. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, bright and airy. Beautifully furnished. Sleeps 10+ adults and children.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
21 Pershing Boulevard
21 Pershing Boulevard, Lavallette, NJ
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL. The following weeks are available: July 11-August 1. $6300/week. $1000 security fee. Cleaning included. No Smoking; No Pets. PLEASE NOTE; RATE IS FOR WEEKLY IN-SEASON ONLY.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
112 Albacore Drive
112 Albacore Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Featured Listing: Weekly summer rentalExcepting Bookings Now For the 2020 Season.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
13 6th Terrace
13 6th Terrace, Dover Beaches South, NJ
THIS IS A WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL AT $5,500 PER WEEK!! ORTLEY BEACH - WATERFRONT - THIS IS PARADISE!!! LAGOON, COVE AND BAY, QUIET FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD - GREAT FOR KIDS, FISH, CRAB, SWIM OFF THE DOCK, WATCH THE SUNSET.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
61-63 K Street
61-63 K Street, Seaside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
SUMMER RENTAL 2020 ~ OCEAN Side of Route 35. Light and Bright - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Unit on the SECOND FLOOR. Washer/Dryer in each unit. Large Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Spacious Bedrooms. Outdoor Shower. Large fenced in Yard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 Dolphin Drive
109 Dolphin Drive, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2020 Weekly Summer Rental in Private Beach Community of Surf Cottages is Available for Rent With3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths, Central Air, Washer/Dryer, Outside Shower and 1.5 Blocks to Beach. Close to Restaurants, Boardwalk, & Shopping.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
11 Dover Avenue
11 Dover Avenue, Lavallette, NJ
Weekly Summer Rental in Lavallette, Ocean block. This is the perfect beach home with 4 bedrooms (2 bedrooms on main floor), 2 1/2 baths, 2 living rooms, washer/dyer, fenced yard, outdoor shower, grill, patio and deck. 6 beach badges included.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1955 Railway Avenue E
1955 Railway Avenue West, Dover Beaches South, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1051 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL 2020. This home is in the heart of Ortley Beach. Enjoy life at the beach or sit out on the large private deck. Fully furnished raised ranch with 3 clean bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths. Private yard and comfort.
Results within 5 miles of Seaside Heights
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
908 Tudor Ct
908 Tudor Drive, Toms River, NJ
4 Bedroom house for rent - Property Id: 287945 Spacious 4 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in a wonderful East Toms River neighborhood. Sun room, and patio for entertaining outdoors. Call today for a showing Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Similar Pages
Seaside Heights 3 BedroomsSeaside Heights Apartments with BalconySeaside Heights Apartments with Garage
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJTrenton, NJLakewood, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJ