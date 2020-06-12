8 Dolan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets. Home features wood type flooring, newer updated kitchen with stainless appliances, flat top stove. Bathroom has tub/shower and is also updated. Find new flooring doors, lighting, windows, more. This perfect unit is close to the GSParkway, Routes 9 and 35 and close to bus route. Shops, Dining, Schools, Park, nearby. Don't miss this one!