Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:51 AM

8 Dolan Avenue

8 Dolan Avenue · (732) 583-8888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Dolan Avenue, Sayreville, NJ 08879

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,550

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Lovely renovated apartment in a two family home is ready for a tenant. Fine spacious rooms to include Kitchen, Dining/Living Space, Bedroom, Bathroom and Bonus Room, could be used as 2nd Bedroom complete with window and closets. Home features wood type flooring, newer updated kitchen with stainless appliances, flat top stove. Bathroom has tub/shower and is also updated. Find new flooring doors, lighting, windows, more. This perfect unit is close to the GSParkway, Routes 9 and 35 and close to bus route. Shops, Dining, Schools, Park, nearby. Don't miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Dolan Avenue have any available units?
8 Dolan Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8 Dolan Avenue have?
Some of 8 Dolan Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Dolan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8 Dolan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Dolan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8 Dolan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sayreville.
Does 8 Dolan Avenue offer parking?
No, 8 Dolan Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8 Dolan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Dolan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Dolan Avenue have a pool?
No, 8 Dolan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8 Dolan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8 Dolan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Dolan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Dolan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Dolan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Dolan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
