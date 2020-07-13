Apartment List
/
NJ
/
rutherford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 AM

409 Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rutherford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
20 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,875
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
17 Meadow Rd, 501 501
17 Meadow Rd, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1024 sqft
The Gate - Property Id: 307933 Stunning 2 beds, 1.5 baths apartment for rent conveniently located in Rutherford.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rutherford
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
Results within 1 mile of Rutherford
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
33 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,976
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
5 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
561 SANDERLING CT
561 Sanderling Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1090 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2bed/1bath townhouse style, luxury/style within this gated community. Open floor plan, cathedral ceiling, premium appliances, marble tiled bath, glass block wall, custom window treatments.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wallington
188 HAYWARD PL
188 Hayward Place, Wallington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1st Floor features 2 BRms, Eat in Kitchen ,Full Bath,LivRm,Laundry in unit (kit).Shared garage for Storage only&Concrete Yard. Freshly Painted,New Windows,New Floor in Kit and Redone HardwoodFloors.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
305 HARMON COVE TOWER
305 Harmon Cove Tower, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Have breakfast on your very own balcony in this Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 full bath condo about 1400 square feet of living space with Manhattan SkyLine View.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Passaic Park
285 AYCRIGG AVE
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,800
575 sqft
Train 3 blocks away - Commuters Delight 11 th floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo that features : Kitchen and Open floor plan that has a LivingRoom/Dining Room combo with a genorous size area . Terrace with views . Enjoy the out door pool in the Summer.

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
Carlstadt
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.

1 of 15

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
24 RIVER RD
24 River Road, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful condo conveniently located to transportation, shopping and more. The complex offers well maintained grounds and a pool. This home is full of sunlight and offers 2BR, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Delawanna
1 Balsam Ct
1 Balsam Court, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Wow! This lovingly maintained and updated ground floor condo in the beautiful Evergreen complex is perfect for renters. The bright and open floor plan allows for comfortable living and easy entertaining. Enjoy the wood burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Rutherford
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
273 Units Available
Bergen - Lafayette
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,638
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
49 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,035
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,320
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$1,915
636 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
28 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,889
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
24 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,244
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,715
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,308
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
17 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
52 Units Available
Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd, Union City, NJ
Studio
$2,200
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,613
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,359
1178 sqft
Located on Lincoln Harbor and only minutes away from everything the Hudson River has to offer, this green community features a putting green, courtyard and concierge service. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
City Guide for Rutherford, NJ

Rutherford, New Jersey is called "The Borough of Trees" because every fall the massive foliage lights up with color, blanketing the roads, fields and lawns. The town is known for its Green Ash, Norway Maples and Northern Red Oak trees.

Need a reason to move to Rutherford, New Jersey? How about the fact that it is technically a suburb of New York City? That's right, the borough of Rutherford may sit on the New Jersey side of the Hudson but it rests only eight miles outside of Midtown Manhattan. When New York City life is just too much to handle, the Garden State comes to the rescue by covering all your rental needs in nearby Rutherford, NJ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Rutherford, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Rutherford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Rutherford 1 BedroomsRutherford 2 BedroomsRutherford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRutherford Apartments with Balcony
Rutherford Apartments with GarageRutherford Apartments with GymRutherford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRutherford Apartments with Parking
Rutherford Apartments with Washer-DryerRutherford Dog Friendly ApartmentsRutherford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYColonia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College