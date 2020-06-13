252 Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ with balcony
Rutherford, New Jersey is called "The Borough of Trees" because every fall the massive foliage lights up with color, blanketing the roads, fields and lawns. The town is known for its Green Ash, Norway Maples and Northern Red Oak trees.
Need a reason to move to Rutherford, New Jersey? How about the fact that it is technically a suburb of New York City? That's right, the borough of Rutherford may sit on the New Jersey side of the Hudson but it rests only eight miles outside of Midtown Manhattan. When New York City life is just too much to handle, the Garden State comes to the rescue by covering all your rental needs in nearby Rutherford, NJ. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rutherford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.