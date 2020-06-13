Apartment List
/
NJ
/
rutherford
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

252 Apartments for rent in Rutherford, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
$
17 Units Available
The Winston at Lyndhurst
120 Chubb Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,880
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,042
1175 sqft
A new comfort in a lap of luxury awaits at The Winston at Lyndhurst.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Vermella Lyndhurst
340 Orient Way, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,315
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easily accessible from I-95 and I-280, these apartments offer it all. With hardwood floors, balconies and nine-footing ceilings, you'll feel at home. Offering an outdoor fire pit and clubroom, there's also a sense of community.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
120 ELLIOTT PL
120 Elliott Place, Rutherford, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Looking for charm with updated amenities? Delighful & pleasant 2nd fl apartment displays original woodwork & generous closet space. The room sizes are enormous! Heat Incl. Virtually visits available.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Rutherford
1 Unit Available
267 WEST ERIE AVE
267 West Erie Avenue, Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 4 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space. Shared use of yard is available too.
Results within 1 mile of Rutherford
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
East Rutherford
13 Units Available
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,045
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
31 Units Available
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W, Union City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,012
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1160 sqft
Luxury apartments close to Lyndhurst Town Park with easy access to bus and trains to NYC. Resident lounge with billiards, fitness center, heated outdoor pool! W/D in unit, spacious floor plans and private patio/ balcony.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
$
13 Units Available
The Station at Lyndhurst
240 Chubb Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,670
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$818
1047 sqft
Just nine short miles from Manhattan and right outside Secaucus and Jersey City lives a striking collection of new Lyndhurst apartments for rent.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
102 Rock Creek
102 Rock Creek Dr, Clifton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1450 sqft
Pristine Albright model - Open concept - dining area, living room and kitchen! 42' Cherry kitchen cabinets, gorgeous granite countertops & backsplash, awesome patio with great outdoor space! Hardwood throughout the entire home - main floor has a

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Passaic Park
1 Unit Available
285 Aycrigg Ave Apt 19I
285 Aycrigg Ave, Passaic, NJ
Studio
$1,390
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious Updated Studio Condo in Passaic Park. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Easy Walk to NJ Transit & Train. 16 Miles frm NYC. This Sun Filled Unit Features 3 Large Windows Boasting Spectacular Views. Nice Size Living Room & Dining Room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
421 Hartford Drive
421 Hartford Drive, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1998 sqft
PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED & VACANT - EASY TO SHOW! This beautiful and sunlit tri level 2 BR 2.5 bath townhome with wood flooring on main floor and upstairs, 2 gas fireplaces, professionally painted, in a fabulous location within Cambridge Heights.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
333 GREEN AVE
333 Green Avenue, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
This 1 BR Apt in a very well kept 8 Family Brick building features hardwood floors, large living room, eat in kitchen, bathroom and balcony. Unit comes with one off-street parking space, laundry hook ups in basement with some storage.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Delawanna
1 Unit Available
275 DELAWANNA AVE
275 Delawanna Avenue, Clifton, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Locations locations locations!!!!! beautiful 2 beds 1 bath apartment new updated kitchen ready to move in. 5 mins walk to NJ transits and 2 mins walk to bus stop to NYC/ Newark pan stations. close to Rt 3 and Rt 21.

1 of 16

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Carlstadt
1 Unit Available
324 Union St
324 Union Street, Carlstadt, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Second-floor apartment with balcony. Off-street parking for 2 cars. Tenant pays gas, electric, heat, and hot water. Cable and internet are included in the rent.

1 of 15

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
587 BRITTANY CIRCLE
587 Brittany Circle, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
2211 sqft
Beautiful 2BR rental unit in prestigious gated community just 9 miles from Manhattan. Prime location with walkout from lower level family room (or 3rd bedroom) features full bath and private walkout patio.
Results within 5 miles of Rutherford
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Bergen - Lafayette
305 Units Available
The Beacon
20 Beacon Way, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,507
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,676
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,123
1095 sqft
Situated west of I-78 close to Liberty State Park. Apartment amenities include roof decks, an organic garden, 24-hour concierge, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature panoramic views and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:51am
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Northwest Hoboken
19 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,070
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Northwest Hoboken
22 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Southwest Hoboken
27 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
City Guide for Rutherford, NJ

Rutherford, New Jersey is called "The Borough of Trees" because every fall the massive foliage lights up with color, blanketing the roads, fields and lawns. The town is known for its Green Ash, Norway Maples and Northern Red Oak trees.

Need a reason to move to Rutherford, New Jersey? How about the fact that it is technically a suburb of New York City? That's right, the borough of Rutherford may sit on the New Jersey side of the Hudson but it rests only eight miles outside of Midtown Manhattan. When New York City life is just too much to handle, the Garden State comes to the rescue by covering all your rental needs in nearby Rutherford, NJ. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rutherford, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rutherford renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Rutherford 1 BedroomsRutherford 2 BedroomsRutherford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRutherford Accessible Apartments
Rutherford Apartments with BalconyRutherford Apartments with GarageRutherford Apartments with GymRutherford Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rutherford Apartments with ParkingRutherford Apartments with Washer-DryerRutherford Dog Friendly ApartmentsRutherford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ
Hackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJMadison, NJCaldwell, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJRidgewood, NJFlorham Park, NJCarteret, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYColonia, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College