Amenities

granite counters recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets some paid utils

Welcome to this renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor unit! Heat & hot water included! Wonderful open concept layout, with modern finishes. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The attic is competely finished and has two extra bonus rooms! Can be used as master suite or walk in closet. Perfect location, just behind Park Ave, just blocks away from restaurants, amenities, & the Rutherford Train Station. Street Parking.Please call Kham @ 201-906-2754