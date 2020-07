Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Will be available in November 2019.

Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.

Pets permitted, but must be okayed with owner.

Please email to haddonfieldrentals@gmail.com or text 856-745-8984 for additional information.



(RLNE5199030)