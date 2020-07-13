/
apartments with pool
54 Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
5 Units Available
Elmora
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,130
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1184 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Union for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Last updated June 14 at 09:34am
92 Units Available
Roselle
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1092 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
Results within 1 mile of Roselle
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Elmora
Hillside Club
1000 Murray Street, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1497 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions. LEASING SPECIALs: First month free ON SELECT UNITS.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
11 Units Available
Elmora
Chilton Towers
220 W Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1138 sqft
Chilton Towers has all the conveniences of high rise living just 25 minutes from New York City! Located in the beautiful Elmora section of Elizabeth, residents can walk to shopping, schools, public transportation, and are minutes from Routes 1, 9,
Results within 5 miles of Roselle
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Last updated March 5 at 10:55pm
Contact for Availability
Carteret
Bristol Station
90 Bristol Station Ct, Carteret, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,565
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1067 sqft
Gated entry, a large pool, 24-hour fitness center and package concierge are just a few of this property's amenities. Apartments include in-unit laundry, plush carpeting and private terraces. Shoppers Square and Staten Island are nearby.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 Colgate Dr # 6K1
9 Colgate Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
202 PARKER AVE
202 Parker Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,950
2BR Apt. on 2nd fl. Bonus Finish attic (2 rooms+closet) great for Home office or other rooms. Hardwood Floors, large kitchen, dishwasher, DR, and LR. Easy access to NYC commuter trains! Use of Laundry in basement.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1701 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1280 sqft
Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
92 BURNETT AVE
92 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Well appointed luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, private terraces, central heat/air, front load washer/dryer in unit and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
422 Tournament Drive
422 Tournament Drive, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Modern 2 BR & 2 BA condo in a gated community with laundry, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet, and access to pool. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and brand new granite counter tops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bayway
508 Clifton St
508 Clifton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
508 Clifton St - Property Id: 316446 Charming 3 BR & 1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1306 PARK PL
1306 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Move in condition. 3 BR 2 1/2 bath 3 floor townhouse with new kitchen, full finished walkout basement and garage. Spacious bedrooms, lots of storage! Close to NYC bus and train. Pool and tennis courts. Bus to all public schools.
Results within 10 miles of Roselle
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,632
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
31 Units Available
Harrison
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,880
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 08:01am
38 Units Available
Harrison
Steel Works
1200 Frank E Rodgers Blvd S, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,975
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,090
1018 sqft
Brand new industrial-style apartment residences that feature chef-inspired kitchens, a gym with a spin studio, an outdoor movie screen and in-unit laundry. Minutes to NYC via The Path, in the heart of Harrison's Riverbend District.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
15 Units Available
Pamrapo
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
37 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,645
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
28 Units Available
Harrison
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,810
596 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1162 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
The Green at Bloomfield
56 Broad Street, Glen Ridge, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,880
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1096 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours. While on tour, we require that all guests wear a face mask. Please feel free to reach out to us if you have any questions.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
20 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$2,015
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,259
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,049
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
