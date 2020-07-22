Apartment List
258 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ

258 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Roselle provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle ... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Roselle
1112 THOMPSON AVE
1112 Thompson Avenue, Roselle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
COME SEE THIS UP TO DATE AND QUAINT 2ND FLOOR APARTMENT. GRANITE COUNTERTOP WITH BREAKFAST BAR! THE APARTMENT FEATURES OPEN SPACE CONCEPT WITH A NICE SIZED LIVINGROOM AND DINING ROOM.

1 Unit Available
Roselle
230-232 west 1st ave roselle
230-232 West 1st Avenue, Roselle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1000 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Apartment - Local to bus transportation as well as connecting routes to local train stations The apartment offers all-new amenities such as central heating and cooling* The property offers Central Heating/ Cooling.
1 Unit Available
Elmora
13 Newcomb Pl 2
13 Newcomb Place, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
Unit 2 Available 10/01/20 Ribau - Property Id: 155053 Three bedroom, eat in kitchen, full bathroom and large living room all located on a quiet small street. Easy access to public transportation, five minute car ride from Elizabeth Train Station.

1 Unit Available
742 FAY AVE
742 Fay Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
870 sqft
ALL INCLUDED!! Yes. this first-floor apartment is being rented with utilities, cable, Internet, full appliances, and security system. Well kept house with solid wood floor, and SS kitchen appliances.

1 Unit Available
37 MYRTLE ST
37 Myrtle Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
SINGLE FAMILY HOME! 3 BEDS - 2.5 BATHS, EAT-IN KITCHEN - ENCLOSED DECK W/ CANOPY - BASEMENT FINISHED w/ SUMMER KITCHEN & FAMILY ROOM w/ FULL BATH -- PETS ALLOWED AT OWNERS DISCRETION. Available 9/1/20

1 Unit Available
Elmora
711 CLEVELAND AVE
711 Cleveland Ave, Elizabeth, NJ
LOCATION! Highly sought-after Elmora Section of Elizabeth & walking distance to KEAN University! Beautiful 4 Bed & 1.5 Bath; Large Living Rm, Formal Din, EIK, Washer & Dryer Included, Full Basement.
Verified

$
19 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.

1 Unit Available
Rahway
717 W MEADOW AVE
717 West Meadow Avenue, Rahway, NJ
Rare rental opportunity! Beautifully renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full bath split situated in the desirable Inman Heights section of Rahway! Open floor plan, new kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances & a center island,

1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Port
76 Port Ave 1
76 Port Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1275 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 324458 Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on Quiet Block Hardwood Floors 1 Parking Spot Included Must Pay $45 Background Check for Evictions and Criminal History through TurboTenant.

1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
834 S 18TH STREET. UNIT 1
834 South 18th Street, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Unit UNIT 1 Available 08/01/20 MINT CONDITION - Property Id: 324059 NEWLY BUILT! NEWLY MINTED! CLEAN, NEVER BEEN OCCUPIED, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE, DINING ROOM WITH GRANITE ISLAND.

1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Port
146 Ripley Place
146 Ripley Place, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment!!! - Property Id: 322194 Beautiful 2 bedroom apartment!!! (it has a toilet with shower without bath) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
64 Harrison Pl 3
64 Harrison Place, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 12550 Beautiful new apartment located near everything Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/64-harrison-pl-irvington-nj-unit-3/12550 Property Id 12550 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5960890)

1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
918 S 17th St
918 South 17th Street, Newark, NJ
Newly renovated!! Big nice apartment!! - Property Id: 308399 Newly renovated!! Big nice (duplex) apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/918-s-17th-st-newark-nj/308399 Property Id 308399 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5960715)

1 Unit Available
Bayway
508 Clifton St
508 Clifton Street, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
508 Clifton St - Property Id: 316446 Charming 3 BR & 1.

1 Unit Available
157 Myrtle Ave 1ST FL
157 Myrtle Avenue, Irvington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
MYRTLE AVE NEW JERSEY APARTMENT - Property Id: 115946 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/157-myrtle-ave-irvington-nj-unit-1st-fl/115946 Property Id 115946 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5959178)

1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
192 Seymour Ave
192 Seymour Avenue, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Newly renovated 3 bed apt. - Property Id: 296424 Newly renovated nice 3 bedroom apartment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/192-seymour-ave-newark-nj/296424 Property Id 296424 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5953878)

1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
920 S 17th St
920 South 17th Street, Newark, NJ
Newly renovated!! Big nice apartment!! - Property Id: 308389 Newly renovated!! Big nice apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/920-s-17th-st-newark-nj/308389 Property Id 308389 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5950939)

1 Unit Available
Westfield
1769 Dakota Street
1769 Dakota Street, Union County, NJ
Westfield - Property Id: 276828 Newly renovated single family home near transportation shopping and more. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1769-dakota-street-westfield-nj/276828 Property Id 276828 (RLNE5951064)

1 Unit Available
Upper Clinton Hill
917 S 17th St 2
917 South 17th Street, Newark, NJ
Newly renovated!! Big nice (duplex) apartment!! - Property Id: 318507 Newly renovated!! Big nice (duplex) apartment!! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 Unit Available
Dayton - Weequahic Park
848 Newark Ave 2
848 Newark Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Property Id: 318981 THis is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house. less then 1 block from train, banks, supermarkert, post office , schools, restaurants and much more.

1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 Unit Available
Rahway
1751 Oliver St
1751 Oliver St, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1751 Oliver - Property Id: 308848 Come check out this newly renovated apartment in a beautiful area in Rahway. Call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below. https://secure.weimark.

1 Unit Available
Elizabeth Port
310 S Park St First floor
310 S Park St, Elizabeth, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Apt Brand New House - Property Id: 164281 Beautiful 2nd floor apt with 3 beds wt closet,2 full baths -new house -new shiny hardwood floors -open layout concept,spacious -brand new kitchen -stainless steel appliances -granite
City Guide for Roselle, NJ

Roselle's main claim to fame is that it is the home of the world's first overhead electric lighting system, a system built by Thomas Edison himself! This experiment went to show that an entire town could be fully lit up by electricity alone!

Roselle is a borough in Union County, New Jersey, with a little over 21,000 souls living their lives in the area. Roselle is all within easy commutable distance to Manhattan, making it a great spot for anyone looking for a more suburban living situation outside of a job in the Big Apple. There are loads of great rental homes available for all, and, if you're bringing Fido along, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding pet-friendly apartments either. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Roselle, NJ

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Roselle provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Roselle. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

