258 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roselle, NJ
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 11
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 15
1 of 36
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 10
1 of 7
1 of 10
1 of 5
1 of 207
1 of 10
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 25
1 of 16
1 of 15
Roselle's main claim to fame is that it is the home of the world's first overhead electric lighting system, a system built by Thomas Edison himself! This experiment went to show that an entire town could be fully lit up by electricity alone!
Roselle is a borough in Union County, New Jersey, with a little over 21,000 souls living their lives in the area. Roselle is all within easy commutable distance to Manhattan, making it a great spot for anyone looking for a more suburban living situation outside of a job in the Big Apple. There are loads of great rental homes available for all, and, if you're bringing Fido along, you shouldn't have too much trouble finding pet-friendly apartments either. See more
Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Roselle provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.
Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.
Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Roselle. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.