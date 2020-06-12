/
3 bedroom apartments
66 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roebling, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Amboy Ave
39 Amboy Avenue, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Spacious townhouse near public transportation - Property Id: 287794 This lovely 3-bedroom 1 bath home makes a perfect starter home! New Carper and freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
101 8TH AVENUE
101 8th Avenue, Roebling, NJ
Truly unique semi-detached home with 9 foot ceilings and a back/side yard that has the advantage of a Township owned field behind.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
171 NORMAN AVENUE
171 Norman Avenue, Roebling, NJ
Remodeled Semi detached on a double lot. The first thing you will see as you enter the house is the enclosed sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
46 RIVER BANK DRIVE
46 River Bank Drive, Roebling, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1428 sqft
Beautiful rental in the heart of Roebling, Florence Township. Two bedroom plus loft that can double as a third bedroom or office/library townhouse with attached garage. Includes washer and dryer with central a/c and heat.
Results within 5 miles of Roebling
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 BAILLY DRIVE
21 Bailly Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1455 sqft
"Outstanding "Also for rent at $2,000.This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is located in prestigious "Bridle Club"Enter into this home and be captivated by the upgraded flooring. The large formal dining room is breathtaking.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
21 MANCHESTER WAY
21 Manchester Way, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1980 sqft
Welcome home to this spacious 3-bedroom townhouse in the family-friendly Wyngate community of Burlington Township! Conveniently located near the NJ Turnpike, I-295 and Route 130. This home is move in ready with many updated features.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24582 E MAIN STREET
24582 East Main Street, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming colonial style home has been tastefully tastefully renovated and is ready for new tenants. It is only a short walk to town and convenient to Routes 206,295 NJ and Pa Turnpike. Also close to Joint Military Base.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
New Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
350 E BROAD STREET
350 East Broad Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 350 E BROAD STREET in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
5706 FLEETWING DRIVE
5706 Fleetwing Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 bedroom townhouse located in Bristol Twps , Bloomsdale Gardens. This property features a very nice, fenced in front yard, a large covered porch and a spacious open floor plan upon entering in the front room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Historic Yorkshire
1 Unit Available
313 PENN STREET
313 Penn Street, Burlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1888 sqft
*** Pet Friendly *** 3 bed with a bonus room, basement, fenced in yard and access to parking from the backyard. with basement and fenced yard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 W CHURCH STREET
6 West Church Street, Bordentown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1344 sqft
Spacious, sunny, 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in heart of Bordentown City available for lease. Hardwood floors and charming details galore. Schedule today.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1380 BRISTOL PIKE
1380 Bristol Pike, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1519 sqft
Rental Applications will be accepted on Sunday 2/23 at the Open House. Welcome to 1380 Old Bristol Pike in awarding winning Pennsbury Schools.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
607 POND STREET
607 Pond St, Bristol, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1695 sqft
Looking for a rental in Historic Bristol Borough? Look no further, 607 Pond Street is a completely renovated twin with charming characteristics.
Results within 10 miles of Roebling
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14 King Avenue
14 King Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Steps to TCNJ beautiful campus. - Property Id: 229072 Nice cape close to TCNJ. Hardwood flrs, tiles, large yard. built in microwave, dishwasher large counter space pantry headlights. Central Air, gas heat and hot water. Washer and Dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1643 E State St
1643 East State Street, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1020 sqft
Spacious House Near Park! - Walk into a home that invites you in. Three bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment. A front porch and wrap around yard that'll help keep you connected with nature and the outside world.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Trenton
1 Unit Available
533 2nd St
533 2nd Street, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
533 2nd St Available 07/01/20 Cozy Home for you! *Showings Beginning 7.01.2020 - Walk into a home that invites you in. 4 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
320 Walnut Ave
320 Walnut Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
3 beds 1bath - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829248)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cadwalader and Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
220 Highland Avenue
220 Highland Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
39 Edgemere Avenue
39 Edgemere Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1286 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.
