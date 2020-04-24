All apartments in Roebling
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:33 PM

171 NORMAN AVENUE

171 Norman Avenue · (609) 259-1414
Location

171 Norman Avenue, Roebling, NJ 08554

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1472 sqft

Amenities

Remodeled Semi detached on a double lot. The first thing you will see as you enter the house is the enclosed sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee. Then you are greeted by your oversized family room with new laminate flooring, and nice high ceilings. Next up is the dining area and your first floor powder room. The kitchen is brand new and has never been used! Featuring; granite countertops, all new light colored cabinets, new tiled floor and backsplash, and all new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you have a remodeled full bathroom, 3 nice size bedrooms and a finished walk up attic as a fourth bedroom. Full, dry basement that can handle all of your storage needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE have any available units?
171 NORMAN AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 171 NORMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
171 NORMAN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 NORMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roebling.
Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 NORMAN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 NORMAN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
