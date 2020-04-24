171 NORMAN AVENUE

Amenities

Remodeled Semi detached on a double lot. The first thing you will see as you enter the house is the enclosed sunroom, perfect for your morning coffee. Then you are greeted by your oversized family room with new laminate flooring, and nice high ceilings. Next up is the dining area and your first floor powder room. The kitchen is brand new and has never been used! Featuring; granite countertops, all new light colored cabinets, new tiled floor and backsplash, and all new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you have a remodeled full bathroom, 3 nice size bedrooms and a finished walk up attic as a fourth bedroom. Full, dry basement that can handle all of your storage needs.