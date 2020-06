12 KELLY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

VERY SPACIOUS COLONIAL LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES... PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING. FIRST FLOOR FEATURES LIVING & DINING ROOMS, EAT IN KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM WITH GAS FIREPLACE, MAGNIFICENT BONUS ROOM W/BAR ROOM ATTACHED, POWDER ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM & WALKS OUT TO OVERSIZED BACKYARD DECK & FULLY FENCED YARD. SECOND FLOOR FEATURES 4 BRS, 2 FULL BATHS & MASTER WALK IN CLOSET. PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT IS A PERFECT REC ROOM WITH LOTS OF STORAGE & WALKS OUT TO ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. ALL APPLIANCES INCL. A PET MAY BE CONSIDERED ON A PER CASE BASIS. NATIONAL TENANT NETWORK (NTN) SCREENING REQUIRED FOR LEASE CONSIDERATION. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR UTILITIES (GAS, ELECTRIC, WATER & SEWER), LAWN MAINTENANCE, SNOW REMOVAL & REAL ESTATE FEE.