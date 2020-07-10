/
80 Apartments for rent in Robertsville, NJ with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
1061 Roseberry Court
1061 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
NEWLY RENOVATED townhouse in Pointe de Jardin. 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom in great condition offers Living Rm with hardwood floors, Kitchen and large Dining Room with tile floors. Newer flooring upstairs. Recessed lights in Living Rm and Dining Rm.
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
1049 Tarragon Court
1049 Tarragon Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2000 sqft
2,000 sq ft, 3 beds, 3.5 baths townhouse and conservation facing lot.Beautiful unit in desirable Point De Jardin community. Large living room/dining room, Eat-in kitchen with sliders to a quiet patio and back conservation.
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
440 Indigo Court
440 Indigo Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Don't miss this gorgeous Endunit @ Point De Jardin: Open layout; Granite Countertops, Backsplash, Wood cabinets & SS Appliances in the remodeled Eat-in-Kitchen. Laminate Wood Flooring in whole house in the main level.
Contact for Availability
Robertsville
1069 Roseberry Court
1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath.
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
425 Bayberry Court
425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens.
1 Unit Available
Robertsville
855 Mariposa Court
855 Mariposa Court, Robertsville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome in Point de Jardin. Biggest 3 levels model in the development. Every bedroom comes with private full bath.
1 Unit Available
384 Hampton Place
384 Hampton Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, well kept, spacious upstairs Glenwyck model. All appliances included with newer stove, microwave and washer and dryer. . Recessed lighting and energy efficient furnace. Oak flooring and wood staircase. Lovely deck off living room.
1 Unit Available
131 Amberly Drive
131 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
COMPLETELY BRAND NEW interior and move in ready rental in 55+ Covered Bridge with GOLF COURSE. Come and enjoy all this active community has to offer.
1 Unit Available
136 Amberly Drive
136 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1014 sqft
Recently renovated, this 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom annual rental in Covered Bridge is move-in ready! An outside, 3- season room leads into an open concept living room/dining area complete with newer flooring and an abundance of recessed lighting.
1 Unit Available
479 Hawthorne Place
479 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
For Rent, Beautiful Renovated Lower Level End Unit, In The Very Desirable Millponds Community! This 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Features A Brand White Kitchen With Top of The Line Stainless Steel Appliances, Custom Closet organizers , Wood Burning
1 Unit Available
165 Cross Slope Court
165 Cross Slope Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Lovely LOWER updated two-bedroom, two-bath condo. Features eat-in kitchen with newer cabinets, countertops, and appliances. Main bath with new vanity, commode, and tub. Master Bathroom with Stall shower. Enclosed patio with wooded view.
1 Unit Available
88 Arrowood Road
88 Arrowood Road, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
55+ COMMUNITY! TOTALLY REDONE 2BDRM 2BATH RANCH UNIT WITH TWO ENCLOSED PORCHES. BRAND NEW KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES . BRAND NEW BATHROOMS W/UPGRADED VANITIES AND BEAUTIFUL TILES. COMMUNITY FEATURES POOL, TENNIS, CLUBHOUSE.
1 Unit Available
82 Amberly Drive
82 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
LOWER LEVEL bright & spacious COMPLETELY renovated 2Br 2 Full Bath unit in a beautiful Adult (55+)community on a golf course.
1 Unit Available
435 Hancock Place
435 Hancock Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1282 sqft
Light, bright and two bedroom/two bath with fireplace in desirable Millponds.
1 Unit Available
10210 Falston Circle
10210 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Spacious, Bright, Sunny Second floor 2 bedroom 2 full bath unit with private balcony with luscious view overlooking pool and Community Club House which includes pool, tennis & bocce courts, gym and card rooms.
1 Unit Available
461 Hawthorne Place
461 Hawthorne Place, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
2 Bedroom, 2 full bath upper level condo in convenient MillPonds. Master Bedroom has private full bathroom. Main bath has shower. Eat-in kitchen granite countertop & stainless steel appliances. Laundry room w/full size washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
71 Overlook Way
71 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Covered Bridge active adult 55+ age restricted community. Very well maintained lower 2 bedroom 1 bath end unit. Many renovations including newer kitchen cabinets, countertops ,bathroom tub, surround and vanity.
1 Unit Available
78 Overlook Way
78 Overlook Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
If you are age 55+ without pets this one is for you. Super Clean and Updated Upper Level 2 bdrm condo boasts beautiful white shaker cabinets, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in this eat in kitchen.
1 Unit Available
108 Amberly Drive
108 Amberly Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1014 sqft
Adult Community Covered Bridge I Renovated unit 2 bedrooms 1 bath upper level. Freshly painted, renovated kitchen and bathroom washer and dryer in unit, laminate floors thru out the condo.
1 Unit Available
523 Manchester Place
523 Manchester Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
One of the larger models. Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home with Living/Dining and Family Rooms and Plenty of Natural Light. Updated Kitchen. Family Room with Fireplace. Newer Carpet on First Floor.
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second
1 Unit Available
130 Radcliff Place
130 Radcliff Place, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Fantastic 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in a great location, close to the pool, playground, tennis courts, basket ball courts and school bus pickup. Updated Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. Updated Bathrooms. NEWER WINDOWS. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
10318 Falston Circle
10318 Falston Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Third floor Harrington Model available in Plaza Grande. This beautiful model is overlooking the pool and has it all. Two large bedrooms and den and 2 full baths.
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
