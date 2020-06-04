425 Bayberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse pool

Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens. This home offers a designer kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters,ceramic floor and all appliance. The refrigerator and dishwasher are stainless steel. Both baths have designer vanities,sinks and ceramic floors plus the main bath offers a stall shower.There even is a washer and dryer.All this plus the wonderful pool, clubhouse,shopping bus and activities! SORRY ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED IN DEVELOPMENT!!