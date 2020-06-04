All apartments in Robertsville
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:51 PM

425 Bayberry Court

425 Bayberry Court · (732) 972-1000 ext. 246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Bayberry Court, Robertsville, NJ 07726
Robertsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
pool
Here is a wonderful adult community rental in Marlboro township on the lower level having a 1 bedroom with den, which could be an additional bedroom in the active community of Marlboro Greens. This home offers a designer kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counters,ceramic floor and all appliance. The refrigerator and dishwasher are stainless steel. Both baths have designer vanities,sinks and ceramic floors plus the main bath offers a stall shower.There even is a washer and dryer.All this plus the wonderful pool, clubhouse,shopping bus and activities! SORRY ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED IN DEVELOPMENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 Bayberry Court have any available units?
425 Bayberry Court has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 425 Bayberry Court have?
Some of 425 Bayberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 Bayberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
425 Bayberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 Bayberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 425 Bayberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 425 Bayberry Court offer parking?
No, 425 Bayberry Court does not offer parking.
Does 425 Bayberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 Bayberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 Bayberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 425 Bayberry Court has a pool.
Does 425 Bayberry Court have accessible units?
Yes, 425 Bayberry Court has accessible units.
Does 425 Bayberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 Bayberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 425 Bayberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 425 Bayberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
