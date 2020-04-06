234 Ravenswood Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

MARLBORO GREENS ASHBOURNE 2 Model- 55+ community-no pets allowed-come see this newly renovated second floor condo 1332 Sq Ft* 1 bedroom plus loft (could be a second bedroom). Freshly painted* brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances* large LR/DR combo with vaulted ceilings & ceramic floors*Master bedroom has new carpet, walk in closet, & newly redone full bath! Powder room has also been updated!*Upstairs loft is very spacious! Could be office, den, possible 2nd bedroom-with vaulted ceilings, 2 skylites, wall of mirrored closets plus an extra walk in closet! Tenant pays all utilities including $40 a month for sewer added to rent, landlord pays the maintenance fee. Multi year lease/NO PETS/1.5 mo. security/credit check/ tenants insurance a must-