234 Ravenswood Road

Amenities
MARLBORO GREENS ASHBOURNE 2 Model- 55+ community-no pets allowed-come see this newly renovated second floor condo 1332 Sq Ft* 1 bedroom plus loft (could be a second bedroom). Freshly painted* brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances* large LR/DR combo with vaulted ceilings & ceramic floors*Master bedroom has new carpet, walk in closet, & newly redone full bath! Powder room has also been updated!*Upstairs loft is very spacious! Could be office, den, possible 2nd bedroom-with vaulted ceilings, 2 skylites, wall of mirrored closets plus an extra walk in closet! Tenant pays all utilities including $40 a month for sewer added to rent, landlord pays the maintenance fee. Multi year lease/NO PETS/1.5 mo. security/credit check/ tenants insurance a must-