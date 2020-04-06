All apartments in Robertsville
Find more places like 234 Ravenswood Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robertsville, NJ
/
234 Ravenswood Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:58 PM

234 Ravenswood Road

234 Ravenswood Road · (732) 972-1000 ext. 208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Robertsville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

234 Ravenswood Road, Robertsville, NJ 07726
Robertsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
MARLBORO GREENS ASHBOURNE 2 Model- 55+ community-no pets allowed-come see this newly renovated second floor condo 1332 Sq Ft* 1 bedroom plus loft (could be a second bedroom). Freshly painted* brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, stainless steel appliances* large LR/DR combo with vaulted ceilings & ceramic floors*Master bedroom has new carpet, walk in closet, & newly redone full bath! Powder room has also been updated!*Upstairs loft is very spacious! Could be office, den, possible 2nd bedroom-with vaulted ceilings, 2 skylites, wall of mirrored closets plus an extra walk in closet! Tenant pays all utilities including $40 a month for sewer added to rent, landlord pays the maintenance fee. Multi year lease/NO PETS/1.5 mo. security/credit check/ tenants insurance a must-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Ravenswood Road have any available units?
234 Ravenswood Road has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Ravenswood Road have?
Some of 234 Ravenswood Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Ravenswood Road currently offering any rent specials?
234 Ravenswood Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Ravenswood Road pet-friendly?
No, 234 Ravenswood Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 234 Ravenswood Road offer parking?
No, 234 Ravenswood Road does not offer parking.
Does 234 Ravenswood Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Ravenswood Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Ravenswood Road have a pool?
Yes, 234 Ravenswood Road has a pool.
Does 234 Ravenswood Road have accessible units?
No, 234 Ravenswood Road does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Ravenswood Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Ravenswood Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Ravenswood Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Ravenswood Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 234 Ravenswood Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Robertsville 1 BedroomsRobertsville Apartments with Balcony
Robertsville Apartments with ParkingRobertsville Apartments with Pool
Robertsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJ
Summit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJLincroft, NJSomerville, NJWanamassa, NJ
Manasquan, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPoint Pleasant Beach, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyEssex County College
Hudson County Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity