1069 Roseberry Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool guest parking

Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath. Kitchen towards the back. Patio does NOT face the parking lot. Laundry conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Very desirable location with a large side yard and EXTRA Guest Parking. Beautifully Landscaped. Close to Pool, Playground, COSTCO, Shopping, Restaurants and bus to NYC. Great Marlboro Schools.