Robertsville, NJ
1069 Roseberry Court
Last updated June 5 2020 at 2:21 AM

1069 Roseberry Court

1069 Rosenberry Court · (732) 319-1340
Location

1069 Rosenberry Court, Robertsville, NJ 07751
Robertsville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

guest parking
Light, Bright, and Clean, 3 bed, 2.5 bath END UNIT with NEWER LAMINATE FLOORS on first floor and BRAND NEW LAMINATE FlOORS on Second Floor. Whole house painted only a few days ago. Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Walk-in Closet, and Full Bath. Kitchen towards the back. Patio does NOT face the parking lot. Laundry conveniently located on the 2nd floor. Very desirable location with a large side yard and EXTRA Guest Parking. Beautifully Landscaped. Close to Pool, Playground, COSTCO, Shopping, Restaurants and bus to NYC. Great Marlboro Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1069 Roseberry Court have any available units?
1069 Roseberry Court has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1069 Roseberry Court have?
Some of 1069 Roseberry Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1069 Roseberry Court currently offering any rent specials?
1069 Roseberry Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1069 Roseberry Court pet-friendly?
No, 1069 Roseberry Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robertsville.
Does 1069 Roseberry Court offer parking?
Yes, 1069 Roseberry Court does offer parking.
Does 1069 Roseberry Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1069 Roseberry Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1069 Roseberry Court have a pool?
Yes, 1069 Roseberry Court has a pool.
Does 1069 Roseberry Court have accessible units?
No, 1069 Roseberry Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1069 Roseberry Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1069 Roseberry Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1069 Roseberry Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1069 Roseberry Court does not have units with air conditioning.
