Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:21 PM

43 Apartments for rent in Robbinsville, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Robbinsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2330 HIGHWAY 33 STE 311
2330 New Jersey Highway 33, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
2250 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Loft for rent - Robbinsville Town Center - Property Id: 240855 Exquisitely decorated and impeccably kept 2-story condo in The Lofts of Robbinsville Town Center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD
27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 N COMMERCE SQUARE
2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1261 sqft
The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook.
Results within 5 miles of Robbinsville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
24 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,888
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1549 sqft
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
60 STEINER AVENUE
60 Steiner Avenue, Mercerville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1326 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch near 5 points in Mercerville. This well kept home includes Updated Kitchen with Newer Cabinets, Stainless appliances, Laminate flooring and Breakfast area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
34 FEILER COURT
34 Feiler Ct, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1203 sqft
Nicely renovated 2bed condo in desirable Lawrence SQ Village. Move right in condition. Crown moldings decorate the ceiling and hardwood floors in the living room, dining room, and hallway. The kitchen is updated with stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Robbinsville
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen Apartments
1109 Hunters Glen Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,365
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
835 sqft
Just off the golf course, near the waterfront. Recently renovated apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Fantastic community amenities such as a pool, playground and courtyard. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
Quail Ridge
2005 Quail Ridge Dr, Plainsboro Center, NJ
Studio
$1,249
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,496
945 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
8 Units Available
Barclay Square
1900 Barclay Blvd, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,410
1929 sqft
From the moment you arrive at Barclay Square at Princeton Forrestal, you become instantly aware of the uncommon luxury, as the collection of beautifully appointed 2 and 3 bedroom residences and unparalleled amenities abound.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
71 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$1,855
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,464
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:30pm
17 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,160
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
21 Units Available
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,355
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
4 Units Available
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
960 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
11 Units Available
Lalor Gardens
38 Stenton Ct, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,130
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your sanctuary at Lalor Gardens. Nestled on green and well-manicured lawns, our community offers studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey. Enjoy abundant square footage and an amazing array of top-tier amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
11 Units Available
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
212 Eclipse Drive
212 Eclipse Drive, Burlington County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RENT NEGOTIABLE -Beautiful Home -1hr into NY City - Property Id: 640 RENT NEGOTIABLE - FRESH PAINT AND STEAM CLEANED CARPETS .

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
1616 Hudson street 20301-1
1616 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
780 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 180974 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Wilbur
1 Unit Available
18 S Cook Avenue
18 South Cook Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1016 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Stuyvesant-Prospect
1 Unit Available
618 Stuyvesant Avenue
618 Stuyvesant Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1428 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home available! - Nicely restored home with ample space and modern finishes available. Well lit rooms are flooded with natural light, neutral tones and hardwood floors. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chambersburg
1 Unit Available
417 Beatty St
417 Beatty Street, Trenton, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
417 Beatty St Available 06/15/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom Home! All New Appliances, Including W/D!! Large Living Area! Lots of Storage!! - This is a Great 4 Bedroom Home with Classic Features!! Big Kitchen with all New Appliances, including Dishwasher!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Pennington - Prospect
1 Unit Available
70 Kelsey Ave
70 Kelsey Avenue, Trenton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1240 sqft
Large home - end of block - This is a nice 3 bedroom + finished Attic house.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
103 MERCER STREET
103 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2533 sqft
Classic (Circa 1800'S) Princeton Colonial in historic district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Robbinsville, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Robbinsville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

