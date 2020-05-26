All apartments in Robbinsville
Find more places like 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Robbinsville, NJ
/
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD
Last updated May 26 2020 at 12:44 AM

27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD

27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road · (609) 459-5100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Robbinsville
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road, Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 2520 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath. Full size laundry is conveniently located in the kitchen plus basement storage. Upper level is complete with new full bath, and 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet and walk-up attic storage. Everything has been renovated in this home from ceilings, sheet-rock, molding, air conditioning, painting, etc...Fantastic location for commuting and Robbinsville schools! Will not disappoint...bring your most fussiest tenants. One small pet may be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have any available units?
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have?
Some of 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD offer parking?
No, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have a pool?
No, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Robbinsville 2 BedroomsRobbinsville 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Robbinsville 3 BedroomsRobbinsville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Robbinsville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJ
Moorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PAPrinceton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJBristol, PALeisuretowne, NJ
Bernardsville, NJLambertville, NJBradley Gardens, NJEllisburg, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJSomerville, NJMartinsville, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity