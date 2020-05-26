27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath. Full size laundry is conveniently located in the kitchen plus basement storage. Upper level is complete with new full bath, and 2 bedrooms. Master bedroom offers walk-in closet and walk-up attic storage. Everything has been renovated in this home from ceilings, sheet-rock, molding, air conditioning, painting, etc...Fantastic location for commuting and Robbinsville schools! Will not disappoint...bring your most fussiest tenants. One small pet may be considered.