Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:04 AM

1251 PARK STREET

1251 Park Street · (609) 688-7336
Location

1251 Park Street, Robbinsville, NJ 08691

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2496 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet. The center island kitchen opens onto the family room and the wall mounted TV is included with the rental. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, the master with TWO walk-in closets and whirlpool master bath.A beautifully finished English basement is light and bright with an additional studio or office, laundry room and unfinished storage. A fenced patio offers maximum privacy and the detached two car garage is oversized with extra storage space. Enjoy the Town Center lifestyle, walk to restaurants and shops, the man-made lake and acres of open space for recreation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 PARK STREET have any available units?
1251 PARK STREET has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1251 PARK STREET have?
Some of 1251 PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1251 PARK STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 PARK STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1251 PARK STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Robbinsville.
Does 1251 PARK STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1251 PARK STREET does offer parking.
Does 1251 PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1251 PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 PARK STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1251 PARK STREET has a pool.
Does 1251 PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 1251 PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1251 PARK STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1251 PARK STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
