1251 PARK STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Ready to go!! Single Family, Town Center 3/4 bedroom home was a former model and sits on a beautiful horseshoe of homes on Park Street. This flexible floorplan offers a fourth bedroom or office on the main level with a walk-in closet. The center island kitchen opens onto the family room and the wall mounted TV is included with the rental. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, the master with TWO walk-in closets and whirlpool master bath.A beautifully finished English basement is light and bright with an additional studio or office, laundry room and unfinished storage. A fenced patio offers maximum privacy and the detached two car garage is oversized with extra storage space. Enjoy the Town Center lifestyle, walk to restaurants and shops, the man-made lake and acres of open space for recreation.