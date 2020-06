Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Grand, newer construction end-unit townhouse with 9' ceilings and updated kitchen and bathrooms in the heart of Robbinsville with easy access to Princeton, West Windsor, and shopping. In the highly sought after Town Center area that's walking distance to restaurants and safe environment for families with the highly rated Robbinsville school system!