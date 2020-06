Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage. Utilities fixed $140 a month includes all (except tenant pays cable if desired).Must use NTN for credit/background check. Tenant pays 1 1/2 mos security, first month rent and realtor fee. Must have tenants insurance. Property is in flood zone, NO SMOKING, NO PETS