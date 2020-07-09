All apartments in Ridgewood
Rent Special
$1 App and $500 Security deposit with Tier 1 credit. Must move in by 7/20/20!
Location

263 Franklin Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 05 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Unit 07 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 263 Franklin Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and heat and hot water are included in the rent. Fios is available. Other benefits include a full time superintendent, available 24/7 for emergency maintenance and a laundry facility in the building.

Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City (less than 20 minutes). It is also a short distance to Routes 17, 80, 208, 4 and the Garden State Parkway. .

This coveted area has top rated schools, a village green surrounded by trendy shops and restaurants and an atmosphere that is like none other.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: 40
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Near Site Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Franklin Avenue have any available units?
263 Franklin Avenue has 2 units available starting at $1,625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 263 Franklin Avenue have?
Some of 263 Franklin Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Franklin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
263 Franklin Avenue is offering the following rent specials: $1 App and $500 Security deposit with Tier 1 credit. Must move in by 7/20/20!
Is 263 Franklin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Franklin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue offer parking?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have a pool?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 263 Franklin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Franklin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 263 Franklin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 263 Franklin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
