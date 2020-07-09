Amenities
Situated in a historic, five story, elevator building near the center of town, The Apartments at 263 Franklin Avenue are made up of spacious one and two bedroom apartments. All of the apartments feature modern appliances, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and heat and hot water are included in the rent. Fios is available. Other benefits include a full time superintendent, available 24/7 for emergency maintenance and a laundry facility in the building.
Our community is in very close proximity to NJ Transit trains and bus stations which provide an easy commute to New York City (less than 20 minutes). It is also a short distance to Routes 17, 80, 208, 4 and the Garden State Parkway. .
This coveted area has top rated schools, a village green surrounded by trendy shops and restaurants and an atmosphere that is like none other.