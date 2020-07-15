Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:14 PM

529 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ with garages

Ridgefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
14 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
891 Maple Ave
891 Maple Avenue, Ridgefield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
First Floor -- Renovated and very spacious 2 Bedroom and full bath. Hardwood floors, central air, Modern eat-inkitchen. Formal dinning room with sliding door to beautiful large fenced in backyard great for family entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,585
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,079
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
Maple Court
25 Teaneck Road, Ridgefield Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come to Maple Court Apartments and see if we have the apartment for you. We offer new euro-style kitchens with new appliances such as microwaves, and air conditioning.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1407 88TH ST
1407 88th St, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,280
1900 sqft
New construction two family home. This unit is on the 1st floor with all the bells and whistles.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,560
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1502 91ST ST
1502 91st Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
!! MAKE YOUR NEXT MOVE TO THIS RENOVATED 1ST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT IN NORTH BERGEN !! Located right between Columbia Ave & Grand Ave, this ideally located unit provides you with ample community amenities to enjoy from like shops, banks, restaurants,

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Palisades Park
269 Glen Ave
269 Glen Avenue, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,250
3500 sqft
Beautiful oversized almost new duplex on most prestigious street in Palisades Park w/ approximately 3500 square feet in living space.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridgefield Park
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
8915 BERGENWOOD AVE
8915 Bergenwood Ave, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1348 sqft
LARGE OVER 1450SF 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS NEWER CONSTRUCTION.UPDATED KITCHEN, NEW WOODEN FLOOR, FRESH PAINTED. CENTRAL AIR, LAUNDRY ON THE FLOOR, ONE CAR INSIDE GARAGE VISITOR PARKING SPACES. ROOF TOP WITH SWEEPING NYC VIEWS. NICE BALCONY.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 2
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106789 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
14 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,514
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
47 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,173
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,665
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:03 PM
20 Units Available
Upper West Side
Two Lincoln Square
60 West 66th Street, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,570
680 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lincoln Square in New York. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
25 Units Available
Upper East Side
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St, New York, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,126
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,175
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,921
1260 sqft
Recently renovated units with an amazing view of Manhattan. Located on the Upper East Side, this green community provides easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. Garage parking, 24-hour gym and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 09:51 PM
$
37 Units Available
Upper West Side
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,423
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,813
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,879
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ridgefield, NJ

Ridgefield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

