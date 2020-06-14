190 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield Park, NJ with garage

The residents of Ridgefield Park have been celebrating the Fourth of July with an annual parade since 1894. This community celebration is thought to be the oldest continuously running event in New Jersey!

Ridgefield Park is one of the most historic villages in Bergen County, New Jersey, or in fact even the whole of the United States! Founded in 1892, this village still retains a lot of historic buildings, but that doesn't mean that it is stuck in the past. Samsung's US headquarters are located in Ridgefield Park, which has given the community a high-tech edge and given a boost to the local economy. Add to that the fact that Ridgefield Park is just a hop, skip and a jump (or a 30-minute drive) from Manhattan and you'll see why this community is one of the most desirable in all of New Jersey! See more