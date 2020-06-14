Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

190 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield Park, NJ with garage

Ridgefield Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >

Ridgefield Park
1 Unit Available
68 CHRISTIE ST
68 Christie Street, Ridgefield Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Spacious two bedroom apartment with dining room, kitchen, living room updated bathrooms. Finished basement with separate entrance with full bath. Use of fenced in large yard plus 2 car garage and additional 5 parking spaces.
Results within 5 miles of Ridgefield Park
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
Upper West Side
4 Units Available
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street, New York, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,263
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,802
914 sqft
Located on Columbus Avenue at 90th Street, the James Marquis offers luxury apartment living in the heart of the Upper West Side.
$
Upper West Side
15 Units Available
101 West End
101 W End Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,635
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,230
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
1077 sqft
Fashionable units near the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy on-site laundry, bike storage and a basketball court. Close to great shopping at Columbus Circle.
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
$
Leonia
7 Units Available
Lakeview
96E Lakeview Ave, Leonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,717
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
660 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
$
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
$
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
$
Upper West Side
23 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,621
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
49 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,966
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
13 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
$
East Hill
36 Units Available
The Brownstones at Englewood South
73 Brownstone Way, Englewood, NJ
Studio
$2,537
809 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,913
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
1362 sqft
Well-equipped 1-2 bedroom apartments featuring balconies, granite, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Access the highway on nearby I-95 or practice your swing at Overpeck Golf Course.
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
15 Units Available
Prospect Place
300 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,853
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1268 sqft
High-rise apartments with wall-to-wall windows and majestic views. Garden-style community ideal for pet lovers. Walk-in closets, 9-foot ceilings and in-unit washer and dryer. Community pool table.
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
37 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
48 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,640
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,470
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
$
Upper West Side
12 Units Available
The Westmont
730 Columbus Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,947
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,228
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,938
1109 sqft
Recently renovated, modern 1-3 bedroom apartments on the Upper West Side. Try some great local eateries, like Elizabeth's, Daniello's and Effy's Cafe. Subway station across the street and Central Park is just a block away.
City Guide for Ridgefield Park, NJ

The residents of Ridgefield Park have been celebrating the Fourth of July with an annual parade since 1894. This community celebration is thought to be the oldest continuously running event in New Jersey!

Ridgefield Park is one of the most historic villages in Bergen County, New Jersey, or in fact even the whole of the United States! Founded in 1892, this village still retains a lot of historic buildings, but that doesn't mean that it is stuck in the past. Samsung's US headquarters are located in Ridgefield Park, which has given the community a high-tech edge and given a boost to the local economy. Add to that the fact that Ridgefield Park is just a hop, skip and a jump (or a 30-minute drive) from Manhattan and you'll see why this community is one of the most desirable in all of New Jersey! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ridgefield Park, NJ

Ridgefield Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

