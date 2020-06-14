190 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield Park, NJ with garage
1 of 14
1 of 3
1 of 11
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 39
1 of 37
1 of 42
1 of 38
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 39
1 of 43
1 of 26
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 29
1 of 29
1 of 59
1 of 41
1 of 23
1 of 25
1 of 19
The residents of Ridgefield Park have been celebrating the Fourth of July with an annual parade since 1894. This community celebration is thought to be the oldest continuously running event in New Jersey!
Ridgefield Park is one of the most historic villages in Bergen County, New Jersey, or in fact even the whole of the United States! Founded in 1892, this village still retains a lot of historic buildings, but that doesn't mean that it is stuck in the past. Samsung's US headquarters are located in Ridgefield Park, which has given the community a high-tech edge and given a boost to the local economy. Add to that the fact that Ridgefield Park is just a hop, skip and a jump (or a 30-minute drive) from Manhattan and you'll see why this community is one of the most desirable in all of New Jersey! See more
Ridgefield Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.