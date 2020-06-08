1314 RAVENS CREST DR E

Amenities

Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting. Washer/dryer included. New hot water heater, garbage disposal. Close to Princeton University, Princeton Junction train station, shopping malls, and grocery stores. Great West Windsor Plainsboro schools, Come see this gem and make this your home. Available for immediate occupancy.