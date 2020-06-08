All apartments in Princeton Meadows
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:53 PM

1314 RAVENS CREST DR E

1314 Ravens Crest Drive · (609) 921-9202
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1314 Ravens Crest Drive, Princeton Meadows, NJ 08536

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just updated kitchen and bathroom! Ravens Crest one bedroom condo. Bright and airy, second floor of 3 story building. New granite counters, new ceramic tile flooring, sinks and faucets. New vanity in bathroom. Freshly painted with newer carpeting. Washer/dryer included. New hot water heater, garbage disposal. Close to Princeton University, Princeton Junction train station, shopping malls, and grocery stores. Great West Windsor Plainsboro schools, Come see this gem and make this your home. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have any available units?
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have?
Some of 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E currently offering any rent specials?
1314 RAVENS CREST DR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E pet-friendly?
No, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Princeton Meadows.
Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E offer parking?
No, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E does not offer parking.
Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have a pool?
No, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E does not have a pool.
Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have accessible units?
No, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 RAVENS CREST DR E does not have units with air conditioning.
