Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:12 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Port Monmouth, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Monmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
RENOVATED AND ELEVATED WITH BASEMENT AND GARAGE BELOW - 3 BEDROOM RAISED RANCH STYLE DUPLEX - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH DRIVEWAY AND REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME W/ WALK-UP ATTIC - STEPS TO STORES AND MASS TRANSIT - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
76 Willis Avenue
76 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park.

1 of 15

Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
216 Wedgewood Circle
216 Wedgewood Circle, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come see this spacious upper level, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2 full bath unit with many closets and attic storage. Each bedroom has its own private bath! Laundry room with washer and dryer included and storage shelves, neutral carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Port Monmouth

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
24 Stonehurst Terrace
24 Stonehurst Terrace, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
HOUSE FOR RENT IN MOST DESIRABLE HAZLET TWP - LOCATED ON A GREAT BLOCK AND ON A HUGE LOT - THIS WELL MAINTAINED AND UPDATED HOME OFFERS - 4 BEDROOMS - 2 FULL BATH - 2 CAR GARAGE - GORGEOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS THAT LEAD TO DECK AREA

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
245 Avenel Court 307
245 Avenel Court, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
3000 sqft
One of the most beautiful and private locations (overlooking small pond), Alabaster model with fantastic views. Two story foyer. Honey maple kitchen cabinets w/granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
18 Beachway Avenue
18 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
''Beautiful 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Mint Condition''Features include attached garage, deck, water view from master bedroom, new appliances, laminate floors, carpeting and baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1006 Abby Road
1006 Abby Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condominium in a quiet established neighborhood in the heart of Middletown. Enjoy the spacious, open-concept living, dining, and eat-in kitchen.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
611 April Way
611 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Welcome home to this move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
25 Pate Drive
25 Pate Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2842 sqft
Popular End-Unit in Harmony Glen of Middletown township, includes a Large Family Room with Slider Doors to Backyard, Powder Room and Laundry Room on 1st Level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
11 Franciscan Way
11 Franciscan Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1361 sqft
This home does not disappoint. Nothing to do here but move in and Enjoy! Beautiful Move In Ready home for Rent. Completely Renovated on a Wonderful Street in a Desirable Neighborhood in Hazlet.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
283 Clubhouse Drive
283 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1510 sqft
Perfectly located, immaculate and renovated townhome in Cherry Tree Village. Brand new quality white kitchen with granite counters & pass through opening to full dining room overlooking the huge sunken livingroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
102 April Way
102 April Way, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
Well appointed and spacious 2/3 bedroom town home with 2.5 baths. Large eat in kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar. Open layout dining room offers plenty of space for entertaining.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
7 Oxford Road
7 Oxford Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Desirable townhouse at The Orchards in Holmdel. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and attached one car garage. Master bedroom with box window and two walk-in closets as well as master bathroom. Second floor laundry.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
64 7th Street
64 Seventh Street, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in lovely Hazlet! call today for your private viewing. Fantastic backyard and plenty of parking!

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
29 Auburn Court
29 Auburn Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Shadow lake Village 55+ Community--Relax and enjoy the view of Thimble lake in this 2 Bedroom 2 bathroom Juniper Lakeside condo with garage. Open concept living room/dining room is joined by a large sunroom..

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
143 Clubhouse Drive
143 Clubhouse Dr, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Totally remodeled open,airy spacious townhome decorated in pleasant neutral colors is ready for your most particular tenants. All this & minutes from shopping, NYC bus & train.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
247 Oak Hill Road
247 Oak Hill Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1768 sqft
This charming colonial is located between the NY Ferry and NJ Transit Train not to mention close to the bus and GSP, beaches, dining and shopping. There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace, formal dining room and a basement.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
81 Ramsey Avenue
81 Ramsey Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
17 Persimmon Lane
17 Persimmon Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
This beautiful 3 Bedroom townhouse has a garage and plenty of parking. Trains, ferries, and the Garden State Parkway are nearby. Who needs a car though? The Bus Stop to NYC, shops and restaurants are within walking distance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Port Monmouth, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Port Monmouth apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

