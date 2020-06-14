Apartment List
/
NJ
/
point pleasant
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:12 PM

114 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Point Pleasant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$21,000
Rental July 11- August 1 .5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach. Stroll downtown to great restaurants for dining, cocktails, and local shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
632 Main Avenue
632 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental! This is not an annual rental. It has been rented for the summer. $1,200 per mos. Totally redone Studio apartment, close to beach, short walk to town & accessible to train.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors. Central A/C and off street parking.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
300 Elizabeth Avenue
300 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
Don't Miss this This Spectacular Weekly Summer Rental Over Looking Lake of the Lilies. This Home Boasts Ocean and Lake Views, Hardwood Floors, Designer Kitchen, Two Story Master Bedroom with Loft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
648 Oceanview Road
648 Oceanview Road, Brielle, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
4800 sqft
Sprawling and expansive, yet charming and classic, this tastefully renovated and finished custom home is nestled away on over a half acre in a quiet neighborhood on one of Brielle's most sought after streets.

1 of 18

Last updated May 15 at 06:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
101 Osborne Avenue
101 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Summer Rental! Avail 8/29 on. RENTED FOR JULY & AUGUST. This charming Bay Header is close to beach, town & train.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
164 Osborne Avenue
164 Osborne Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
This classic Bay Head home has 5 bedrooms and 3 baths.. Amenities include large custom open kitchen with commercial stove, dishwasher, sub zero wine and beverage refrigerator, and 2 zone Central AC. All bathrooms are marble with towel warmers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
310 Maryland Avenue
310 Maryland Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,450
686 sqft
Summer Rental in Bay Head By The Sea! Updated, 1st floor 1 bedroom condo, close to beach with in-ground pool. Features include beautiful new hardwood floors, updated bath, eat-in kit, spacious living room & over sized bedroom with double closets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Central Avenue
303 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH Weekly rates are $3,600.
Results within 5 miles of Point Pleasant
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,726
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
Brick Gardens
2747 Hooper Ave, Leisure Village East, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,320
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AT BRICK GARDENS YOU'LL DISCOVER TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS with spacious floorplans that will enable you to stretch out, and at such a reasonable price, you'll have money left in your budget.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Spring Lake Heights
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Arms, LLC
1014 Wall Rd, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
851 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Arms, LLC in Spring Lake Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,515
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:54pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
508 Crescent Parkway
508 Crescent Pkwy, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
2828 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available AUGUST $13K/mo and SEPTEMBER $9K. 5 BEACH BADGES are included. Spacious and open family room, dining area and kitchen is great for entertaining.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Point Pleasant, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Point Pleasant renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant 2 BedroomsPoint Pleasant 2 BedroomsPoint Pleasant 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoint Pleasant 3 BedroomsPoint Pleasant 3 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Apartments with BalconyPoint Pleasant Apartments with Balcony
Point Pleasant Apartments with GaragePoint Pleasant Apartments with GaragePoint Pleasant Apartments with GymPoint Pleasant Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoint Pleasant Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoint Pleasant Apartments with ParkingPoint Pleasant Apartments with ParkingPoint Pleasant Apartments with Pool
Point Pleasant Apartments with PoolPoint Pleasant Apartments with Washer-DryerPoint Pleasant Apartments with Washer-DryerPoint Pleasant Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoint Pleasant Furnished ApartmentsPoint Pleasant Luxury PlacesPoint Pleasant Luxury PlacesPoint Pleasant Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJ
Somerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle Park, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJGarwood, NJRobbinsville, NJ
Princeton Meadows, NJMorganville, NJAsbury Park, NJBeach Haven West, NJFranklin Park, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJWanamassa, NJManasquan, NJOcean Gate, NJRahway, NJSeaside Heights, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College