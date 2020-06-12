/
2 bedroom apartments
154 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant, NJ
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
Waterway
1010 Mclaughlin Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
875 sqft
Waterway Court Apartments offers exceptional living spaces in a wooded beachfront setting. Featuring open floor plans and gleaming hardwood floors, your apartment offers well-considered features to accommodate contemporary life.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1153 Ridgefield Drive
1153 Ridgefield Drive, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Seasonal rental offered at $1,400 a week. Newly renovated cottage-style ranch is the perfect summer retreat. Quiet, east of the canal location bordering Pt. Pleasant Beach.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
50 Bay Point Harbour
50 Bay Point Harbour, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
SUMMER RENTAL - Minimum six (6) week rental. One of the most prestigious communities at the Shore - Bay Point Harbour Carriage House Model E, 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath with loft overlooking Bay Ave.
Point Pleasant
1 Unit Available
1641 ELM AVENUE
1641 Elm Avenue, Point Pleasant, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM LUXURY WATERFRONT LIKE NEW 2ND FLOOR CONDOMINIUM ONLY ONE MILE FROM THE BEACH WITH SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, WATERFRONT BALCONY
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
622 Trenton Avenue
622 Trenton Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
875 sqft
Where Modern meets the Beach. If your looking for city style living, check out this amazing 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Situated in the heart of Point Pleasant Beach on the 3rd floor above the ''Emporium''.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
68 Bridge Avenue
68 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Winter Rental - NOT AVAILABLE THROUGH SEPTEMBER 5, 2020 $2,000/month plus utilities and Cable/WifiFully updated one floor, 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Open living room/kitchen with with island and breakfast nook.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
$2200/week SUMMER RENTAL. Utilities included for SUMMER rental only! Location Location! You have just found your perfect beach condo. Just one short block to Pt. Pleasant Beach.
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
86 Bridge Avenue
86 Bridge Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
An amazing rental! This waterfront cottage is just steps from Twilight Lake in a amazingly tranquil setting yet it's also just steps to downtown Bay Head and only a few blocks to the recently replenished beaches.
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Trenton Avenue
303 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This cozy cottage is conveniently located to shops and restaurants on Arnold Avenue, NJ Transit, playground with basketball and tennis courts. It is 3.5 blocks to the beach and boardwalk.
5 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Spring Lake Heights
6 Units Available
The Manor at Spring Lake
1911 Greve Ave, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1050 sqft
Your new apartment at The Manor at Spring Lake is housed in a stunning brick building on verdant community grounds. Enjoy the convenience of an in-home washer and dryer in your Spring Lake Heights, New Jersey, apartment near Whole Foods.
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
615 Mercer Avenue
615 Mercer Avenue, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
MONTHLY (July & August) $8,000.
Spring Lake Heights
1 Unit Available
60 Wyckham Road
60 Wyckham Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1394 sqft
Right out of Restoration Hardware, this WINTER RENTAL is available from 9/10/2020 through 5/25/2021! Enjoy the Wyckham Manor lifestyle! The interior finishes are stunning! You'll love the feel of this 2BR 2.
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
171 First Avenue
171 1st Ave, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Second floor unit has 2 bedrooms, one bath, a large family room, and a kitchen with gas stove. Most of this unit is carpeted. Entrance to the unit is through an elevated East facing deck. Across the street from the beachfront.
Brielle
1 Unit Available
549 Woodland Avenue
549 Woodland Avenue, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
966 sqft
**ANNUAL RENTAL** Available immediately. 2 bed/1 bath with large Family Room located in a quiet neghborhood close to downtown Manasquan. 3 off street parking spots. Washer and Dryer included. No pets and no smoking.
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
400 Jersey Avenue
400 Jersey Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
AVAILABLE JULY 4TH TO JULY 11TH! Fabulous location in beautiful Spring Lake! A block from the center of town, and walkable to the beach, the train station and the lake! Experience the true feel of Spring Lake in this recently renovated 2 BR ranch
