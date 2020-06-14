All apartments in Point Pleasant
703 Mt Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:04 AM

703 Mt Place

703 Mount Place · (201) 566-6142
Location

703 Mount Place, Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Point Pleasant

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant. The upstairs living area of this split level ranch includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living, and dining room. The downstairs includes a 1 bedroom suite with its own entrance, kitchenette, and bathroom. A deck off the upstairs dining room leads down to the side yard, where you'll find a patio suitable for a table and chairs. 1-2 car garage available for use (if choosing to rent unfurnished, then left garage will be restricted for owners storage). The property is immediately surrounded by amenities including a marina, bay access points for jet skis/kayaks, seafood market, Lovelandtown Grocery, bball court, and playground. Enjoy your days at Bay Head B

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 703 Mt Place have any available units?
703 Mt Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 703 Mt Place have?
Some of 703 Mt Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 703 Mt Place currently offering any rent specials?
703 Mt Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 703 Mt Place pet-friendly?
No, 703 Mt Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Point Pleasant.
Does 703 Mt Place offer parking?
Yes, 703 Mt Place does offer parking.
Does 703 Mt Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 703 Mt Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 703 Mt Place have a pool?
No, 703 Mt Place does not have a pool.
Does 703 Mt Place have accessible units?
No, 703 Mt Place does not have accessible units.
Does 703 Mt Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 703 Mt Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 703 Mt Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 703 Mt Place does not have units with air conditioning.
