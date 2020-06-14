703 Mt Place

Amenities

Off-season. SEASONAL. WINTER SEPT 7-MAY. Newly gut-renovated 4 BD/2BA located within the historic Lovelandtown area of Point Pleasant. The upstairs living area of this split level ranch includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen, living, and dining room. The downstairs includes a 1 bedroom suite with its own entrance, kitchenette, and bathroom. A deck off the upstairs dining room leads down to the side yard, where you'll find a patio suitable for a table and chairs. 1-2 car garage available for use (if choosing to rent unfurnished, then left garage will be restricted for owners storage). The property is immediately surrounded by amenities including a marina, bay access points for jet skis/kayaks, seafood market, Lovelandtown Grocery, bball court, and playground. Enjoy your days at Bay Head B