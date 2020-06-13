Apartment List
/
NJ
/
point pleasant beach
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 PM

97 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Finding an apartment in Point Pleasant Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
319 Central Avenue
319 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
JULY 2020! Reservations now being accepted . Newly renovated rental is situated just three short blocks from all the beauty and action of Jersey's best beaches and boardwalk, yet removed enough for quiet nights with family and friends.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
304 Arnold Avenue
304 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
Recently renovated house for Weekly summer rent. July and Aug weeks still avail, house is in a great location. It is 3 blocks from the beach/boardwalk games and 3 blocks from the center of town to all the restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
239 Ocean Avenue
239 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL $2,200 . 3 bedroom ranch home, sleeps 8, home is across the street from Point Pleasant Beach and a block away from Jenkins Boardwalk.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Point Pleasant Beach
1 Unit Available
1505 St Louis Avenue
1505 Saint Louis Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Calling All Rental Families. Winter Rental, this Lake Of The Lilies Water View Home offers 5 bedrooms 4 baths with multiple living and entertainment venues. This home is perfect for large families or multi-generation clients.
Results within 1 mile of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Brielle
2 Units Available
Brandywyne East II
100 Brandywyne E, Brielle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,270
1600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
2070 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brandywyne East II in Brielle. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manasquan
1 Unit Available
262 1st Avenue
262 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Completely renovated, bright & sunny summer retreat located right by the beach in Manasquan! Unit will be nicely furnished, includes one assigned off-street parking space, a large covered porch/balcony overlooking 1st Ave, vaulted/beamed ceilings,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brielle
1 Unit Available
613 Holly Hill Drive
613 Holly Hill Drive, Brielle, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
2800 sqft
Summer rental in Brielle's desirable country club section. 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bay Head
1 Unit Available
417 Main Avenue
417 Main Ave, Bay Head, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2197 sqft
Summer Rental! Avail 6/20-6/27 @ $2,500 wk, 8/8- 9/12 @ $5,000 wk. Beach block 4 bedroom, 4 bath home ideally located 5 houses to the beach & 1/1/2 blocks to town.
Results within 5 miles of Point Pleasant Beach
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:10pm
Spring Lake Heights
2 Units Available
Homestead Gardens Apartments
1 Garden Pl, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,721
900 sqft
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Dining area. Recently renovated with hardwood floors. Near Veteran's Park. Residents enjoy community garden, pool, and clubhouse. Laundry available on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
4 Units Available
Brandywyne at Brielle
2 Brandywyne, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,110
1210 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Brandywyne at Brielle, you can enjoy life by the shore. For a spacious seaside living space with luxurious features, make your move to our ranch-style apartments for rent at the Jersey Shore, in Brielle, New Jersey.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
307 Sawmill Rd
307 Sawmill Road, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1380 sqft
- (RLNE5662143)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *$500 SECURITY DEPOSIT* *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
30 Creek Rd
30 Creek Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 06/15/20 House for rent - Property Id: 300784 Home boasts 2 large bedrooms, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1578 Harbor Boulevard 18
1578 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
824 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT! - Property Id: 222540 *NO BROKER FEE* *SPECIALS FOR A LIMITED TIME- WAIVED APPLICATION FEE, $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT, NO AMENITY FEE, DISCOUNT PARKING & $1000 1ST MONTH CONCESSION! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
450 Cape Breton Ct
450 Cape Breton Court, Ocean County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1236 sqft
450 Cape Breton Ct - Property Id: 289402 Calling All Creative Minds! Ranch Home On A Cul-de-sac Of A Quaint Neighborhood In Brick Twp. 2 Bed W/Potential 3rd & 1.5 Baths. Plenty Of Space To Add Your Own Personal Touches.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1884 Lanes Mill Rd
1884 Lanes Mill Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 TOTALLY UPDATED RENTAL - Property Id: 289169 DON'T LOOK ANY FURTHER THIS BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED TOWNHOUSE FEATURES 2 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS 1.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
102 Salem Avenue
102 Salem Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3116 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! One block to Beach! Enjoy ocean views and breezes from this 6 bedroom, 4 bath home with updated kitchen, front porch and upper deck, one car attached garage, large deck in private fenced yard for entertaining makes this a great family

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Sea Girt
1 Unit Available
200 Philadelphia Boulevard
200 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2604 sqft
Spacious cape available 8/1 to 9/8 $18K or $4,200/week. Just two blocks to the beach and boardwalk and two blocks to Baltimore Park. Fenced in backyard with patio, propane grill and table set. Pets are negotiable.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mantoloking
1 Unit Available
1228 Ocean Avenue
1228 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
Great summer family getaway! Spacious 6 bedroom, 7.5 bath home with beautiful in ground pool with southern exposure for sun all day, wrap around porches and plenty of backyard for family wiffle ball and volleyball games.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
301 Shore Road
301 Shore Road, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautiful Summer Rental with breath taking water views. Five bedrooms (1 Queen, 2 Full, 4 Twins). . Large great room with water views. Eat-in kitchen. Monthly rental , Weekly rental $6,500, minimum two weeks.

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
118 Madison Avenue
118 Madison Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$30,000
Fabulous summer rental located in the most desirable part of SPRING LAKE! Two blocks from beach and town. Great location to experience all that Spring Lake has to offer! Home offers 7 bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room for two families.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Spring Lake
1 Unit Available
412 Brighton Avenue
412 Brighton Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer 2020 rental...This recently renovated home has a welcoming floor plan. 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 King, 2 Queens). 3 bedrooms on the first floor and Mstr bedroom suite w/ private bath on second floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1318 Laurel Avenue
1318 Laurel Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
Summer Rental! Sea Girt Estates Section The perfect summer getaway is waiting for you! Close to local shops and restaurants and a short bike ride to the beach. Nicely appointed Cape has 3 bedrooms and will allow well behaved pets.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Finding an apartment in Point Pleasant Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Point Pleasant Beach 1 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPoint Pleasant Beach 3 BedroomsPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Balcony
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with GaragePoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with GymPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with ParkingPoint Pleasant Beach Apartments with Pool
Point Pleasant Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerPoint Pleasant Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsPoint Pleasant Beach Furnished ApartmentsPoint Pleasant Beach Luxury PlacesPoint Pleasant Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJ
Toms River, NJLakewood, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJ
Old Bridge, NJHighlands, NJPort Monmouth, NJLittle Silver, NJEast Atlantic Beach, NYOceanport, NJIselin, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College