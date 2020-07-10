/
apartments with washer dryer
144 Apartments for rent in Point Pleasant Beach, NJ with washer-dryer
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Trenton Avenue
101 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished 2 bedroom 1 bathroom updated condo in Point Pleasant Beach for $1550/month. Tenant pays all utilities and realtor commissions. Cleaning fee of $90. NO Pets, association does not allow. NO smoking.
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rental July 18- August 15 .Two week minimum $15,000. 5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach.
Point Pleasant Beach
100 Central Avenue Avenue
100 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,900
Spend your Summer vacation at the Jersey Shore. Located a block away from Jenkinson's Boardwalk. beautiful beaches and inlet This newly renovated home has all that you need to enjoy your summer vacation.
Point Pleasant Beach
115 Randall Avenue
115 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
WATERFRONT with 2 boat slips!! JULY rented. June August & Sept $4500 week 2 wk minimum. September 8th to 30 $4000 week ,available so hurry CO has been granted for rental .
Point Pleasant Beach
101 New Jersey Avenue
101 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Weekly Summer Rental Rate of $2600/week. Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 2 full bath condo 1 block to the boardwalk. Full Size Washer and Dryer are included as is 4 beach badges.
Point Pleasant Beach
415 Washington Avenue
415 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Summer Paradise with a inground pool. Lovely summer rental in PPB. a few blocks from beach, boardwalk and town. Close to train station..Newer Kitchen and bathrooms. 5 Bedrooms 3 full bathrooms.
Point Pleasant Beach
23 Parkway Avenue
23 Parkway, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
**One Week Left: July 18-25**Spectacular summer rental available in Point Pleasant Beach, 23 Parkway is sure to impress.
Point Pleasant Beach
217 Washington Avenue
217 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
Unavilable July 11-18 and Aug 1-154 Beach Badges providedWalk to beach and boardwalk - 1 first floor Bedroom and Bath 3 on 2nd floor2 queens 2 Twins and a full Sleeps 9Linens are provided alsoOut door grill and Patio furniture and out door
Point Pleasant Beach
100 New Jersey Avenue
100 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
Enjoy the Winter, Spring, Summer and Fall in this magnificent Victorian with 2 wrap-around porches. This home is only 2 short blocks to the boardwalk & beach. Soak in the ocean views and breezes from the open porches.
Point Pleasant Beach
312 New Jersey Avenue
312 New Jersey Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1112 sqft
This immaculate, well maintained weekly summer rental is available for $2,200 per week and has two bedrooms, 1.5 new baths, spacious eat-in-kitchen, living room, large family room & laundry room. Available August 1st.
Point Pleasant Beach
204 Randall Avenue
204 Randall Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL available 8/22-8/29 & 8/29-9/7 for $3,500/week. Reconstructed home in desirable Point Pleasant Beach - walking distance to the ocean and boardwalk. Private fenced in backyard with paver patio and a covered patio area.
Point Pleasant Beach
127 Trenton Avenue
127 Trenton Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2054 sqft
Summer Rental! Rented 7/4-7/18. Waterfront, newly built & 2 blocks to the beach! This 4 BR, 2.5 BA home sits on the banks of Silver Lake & has tranquil water views from nearly every room.
Point Pleasant Beach
916 Bay Avenue
916 Bay Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Pt Pleasant Beach YEAR ROUND RENTAL ~ 2 bedroom, 1 bath garage apartment in pristine condition featuring an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting and updated kitchen and bath.
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Philadelphia Avenue
303 Philadelphia Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
THIS 4 BEDROOM,2 BATH HOME IN THE HEART OF POINT PLEASANT BEACH IS IN A QUIET SECTION OF TOWN.WALK TO THE BRADSHAW BEACH AND INCLUDED IS 8 BEACH BADGES. IT IS CLOSE TO THE TOWN AND RESTAURANTS. FABULOUS BACK YARD.
Point Pleasant Beach
402 Elizabeth Avenue
402 Elizabeth Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
PERFECT SUMMER RENTAL IN POINT PLEASANT BEACH. HAS A WONDERFUL LOCATION LOOKING AT THE LAKE OF LOUISE.USE THE PRIVATE BEACH DOWN THE STREET WITH 10 BEACH BADGES INCLUDED.
Point Pleasant Beach
304 Washington Avenue
304 Washington Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Featured Listing - PRICE IS A WEEKLY RATE. Spectacular home just blocks from the beach, with pool and spacious patio in backyard.
Point Pleasant Beach
100 Harvard Avenue
100 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
3665 sqft
Rare waterfront ANNUAL RENTAL or SUMMER RENTAL on Lake Louise. Beautiful, large home with a private, sandy beach and a dock in your backyard.
Point Pleasant Beach
303 Central Avenue
303 Central Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2200 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL 3 BLOCKS TO BEACH Weekly rates are $3,600.
Manasquan
393 E Virginia Avenue
393 East Virginia Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1900 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL avail 9/15/20 - 5/15/21. '' Fabulous center hall colonial is near parks, marina, beach, broadwalk and town! Hardwood floors, spacious rooms, and a nice backyard with a large deck and enclosed outdoor shower.
Brielle
518 Union Lane
518 Union Lane, Brielle, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 bedroom apartment for rent. Off street parking. On site washer and dryer. Quick occupancy available.
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
Manasquan
313 1st Avenue
313 1st Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
Awesome Beach Cottage literally right across the street from the beach! This is the perfect place for your family's vacation at Manasquan Beach! This 3-bedroom/1-bath ranch has enough parking for 4 cars, has stackable washer/dryer (+ additional
Manasquan
216 4th Avenue
216 4th Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Weekly Summer Rental- Available June 6 -27 @$3,500 per week. June 27-Aug 1 @ $4,000 per week, two week minimum. Aug 1 -Sept 7 @ $4,500 per week, 2 week minimum. $1,500 deposit. $175 cleaning fee.
