Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NEWLY RENOVATED TWO FAMILY HOME IN VAN WYCK BROOKS HISTORIC DISTRICT, FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 1 FULL BATH. ONE BAY IN THE DETACHED GARAGE IS INCLUDED WITH THE RENTAL. HARD WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITCHEN. COMMON LAUNDRY AREA IN THE BASEMENT. CLOSE TO PARK, LIBRARY, SCHOOLS AND TRANSPORTATION. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.