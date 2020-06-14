Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:20 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phillipsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Upper Pohatcong
72 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Phillipsburg
2 Units Available
Village Arms Apartments
461 Heckman Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$970
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
729 sqft
Located near the Delaware River, in beautiful Phillipsburg, New Jersey, Village Arms Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Here, you can enjoy all the advantages of urban living combined with the benefits of a rural atmosphere.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
263 SHAFER AVE
263 Shafer Avenue, Phillipsburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
For More Information call Jason Freeby at 908-443-1405. To see up to 25 photos go to seeinsidethehouse.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Upper Pohatcong
1 Unit Available
325 Saint James Avenue
325 Saint James Avenue, Upper Pohatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
The Good Life. Beautiful House in Pohatcong Twsp. - Property Id: 110260 Beautiful 2/3 bedroom house in Pohatcong Twsp. NJ, with front and back driveways. Big deck off of kitchen overlooks and leads to backyard. Inside redone.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
5 N Bank Street
5 N Bank St, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
2200 sqft
Beautiful, ENORMOUS top floor apartment awaits your arrival! Located in the heart of downtown Easton, this massive and charming space offers beautiful original wood floors, high ceilings and character that hearken back to the industrial days.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Avenue, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Downtown Easton
1 Unit Available
52 Center Square
52 Centre Sq, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
2 bedroom Apt. located on Center Square in the Heart of Historic Downtown Easton! This 2nd floor corner apt. has been newly painted has oversized windows throughout with views of Center Square.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Wilson
5 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
812 Ferry Street
812 Ferry Street, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Large one bedroom apartment on 2nd floor.Living room, EIN kitchen with skylights. Freshly painted, refinished hardwood flooring. Access to fenced backyard. Rent includes heat, water, sewage and garbage. Tenant only pays for lights and cable.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Ward
1 Unit Available
835 Northampton Street
835 Northampton Street, Easton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2247 sqft
Well-maintained historic home located within walking distance to downtown and Easton farmers market. Recently painted throughout this home offers three bedrooms and two full baths. First floor laundry, stainless steel appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.

1 of 14

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
Nazareth
1 Unit Available
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Phillipsburg, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phillipsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

