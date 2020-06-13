Apartment List
/
NJ
/
phillipsburg
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:17 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Phillipsburg, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Upper Pohatcong
71 Units Available
Sycamore Landing
1000 Birch Ln, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1239 sqft
Beautifully finished apartment homes as well as services, features and amenities that will make you feel like you are on vacation year-round.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Phillipsburg
1 Unit Available
530 S MAIN ST
530 South Main Street, Phillipsburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Large 1 bedroom apartment with spacious living room. Dining room just off of kitchen. Large eat in kitchen with range/oven and refrigerator. Tenant to pay 1/2 of the oil bill.
Results within 1 mile of Phillipsburg

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Pohatcong
1 Unit Available
325 Saint James Avenue
325 Saint James Avenue, Upper Pohatcong, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
The Good Life. Beautiful House in Pohatcong Twsp. - Property Id: 110260 Beautiful 2/3 bedroom house in Pohatcong Twsp. NJ, with front and back driveways. Big deck off of kitchen overlooks and leads to backyard. Inside redone.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
301 Cattell Street
301 Cattell Street, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Totally Renovated exterior and interior! New floors, new bathroom and kitchen, this spacious, second floor, 2 bedroom apartment with private covered deck is located in a great College Hill location. Separate entrance. Landlord pays gas heat.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
College Hill
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - BM
316 Taylor Avenue, Easton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
747 sqft
Students & Professionals welcome Renovated, Steps from Campus and Hospital All utilities included except cooking gas and electric

1 of 37

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
College Hill
1 Unit Available
523 Paxinosa Road
523 Paxinosa Road East, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1040 sqft
Wonderful Forks Twp location, this wooded lot high atop the ridge with spectacular views to the north is the setting of this 2 bedrooms professionally remodeled carriage house apartment.
Results within 5 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilson
6 Units Available
Lafayette Towers Apartment Homes
2040 Lehigh St, Easton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,131
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1261 sqft
For Those Who Want More...Discover luxury living at Lafayette Towers, a friendly and relaxing high-rise community with a number of unique amenities at your disposal.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Wilson
4 Units Available
Washington Court
1901 Washington Blvd, Easton, PA
Studio
$1,069
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1100 sqft
Comfort, Convenience & Affordability combine to make Washington Court Apartments one of the most valuable living experiences in the Lehigh Valley (Heat is included!).
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Woodmont Place
100 Woodmont Cir, Easton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1139 sqft
Great location close to parks and dining. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, granite counters and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, pool and clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
30 Harmony Station
30 Harmony Station, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
975 sqft
NOW FOR RENT Take a look at this gorgeous Cottage in Harmony Twp! This is a must-see with its beautiful scenic views sitting right on the Delaware River! Featuring a spacious living room, updated kitchen, formal dining room with sliding glass doors

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Harmony Terrace
1 Harmony Terrace, Warren County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
3263 sqft
Beautiful 5 Bedroom House in Desirable NJ Neighborhood - Check out this beautiful five bedroom, two and a half bath Estate in Harmony with scenic river front views! First floor features a large open foyer with marble tile, a beautiful open staircase

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
834 HONEYBROOK CIR
834 Honeybrook Circle, Lopatcong Overlook, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1155 sqft
WOW - completely updated 2nd floor condo for rent. Freshly painted. All new appliances, countertop and backsplash in the kitchen. Both bathrooms completely re-done. Brand New Carpeting through-out.
Results within 10 miles of Phillipsburg
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
Northeast Bethlehem
1 Unit Available
Bethlehem Townhomes I
3015 Easton Ave Unit 2, Bethlehem, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1057 sqft
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
3 Units Available
Bethlehem Townhomes II
3015 Easton Ave Suite 2, Bethlehem, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
Bethlehem Townhomes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom townhomes and apartments throughout the Lehigh Valley.

1 of 38

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
830 Texas Road
830 Texas Road, Northampton County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
4700 sqft
Gorgeous Home w/Many Amazing Amenities Now Available for Rent! - NOW FOR RENT! Gorgeous oasis sitting on a wooded lot w/ over 2 acres of land. 5,700 square feet of living space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Phillipsburg, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Phillipsburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Phillipsburg 1 BedroomsPhillipsburg 2 BedroomsPhillipsburg 3 Bedrooms
Phillipsburg Apartments with BalconyPhillipsburg Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Phillipsburg Apartments with ParkingPhillipsburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PALevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PAEaston, PAHorsham, PAPrinceton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PA
Doylestown, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAAmbler, PAHarleysville, PAJenkintown, PAGlenside, PABlue Bell, PALawrenceville, NJEmmaus, PAMacungie, PAFeasterville, PASuccasunna, NJ
Perkasie, PAAudubon, PANewton, NJRaritan, NJHatfield, PAWashington, NJNorth Wales, PACollegeville, PAMount Arlington, NJYardley, PAFlemington, NJSellersville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University