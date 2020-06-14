58 Apartments for rent in Perth Amboy, NJ with garage
1 of 18
1 of 40
1 of 13
1 of 4
1 of 18
1 of 31
1 of 12
1 of 14
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 8
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 12
1 of 7
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 81
1 of 15
I'm empty and aching and I don't know why /Counting the cars on the New Jersey Turnpike /They've all come to look for America -- From "America" by Simon & Garfunkel
Located just a short mile or so from the famous New Jersey Turnpike, Perth Amboy is a city in Middlesex County, New Jersey. However, it's actually part of the New York City metropolitan area, so there's plenty of cars to count from the street-level view of Perth Amboy. Often called the City by the Bay, as it sits on Raritan Bay, this small town has a beautiful and historic waterfront district that was one of the first settled areas in the state. The area is known for its laid-back vibe and its wonderful seafood restaurants, of which there are many. The terrain varies from the flat boardwalk to steep inclines into the hills, so you can get your hike on within city limits. See more
Perth Amboy apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.