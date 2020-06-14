Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

62 Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ with garage

Old Bridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Results within 1 mile of Old Bridge

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
218 Community Circle
218 Community Circle, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Are you looking for a rental property to call home? Look no further.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
284 Silver Lane
284 Silver Lane, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Commuters dream COME-TRUE. Minutes from public transportation. 3 level unit with over sized 2-car garage. Luxurious kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout. Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
101 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Chelsea Village
40 Cross Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea Village is offering spacious one and two bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, air-conditioning, patio or terrace and much, much more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Ken Gardens
400 Matawan Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1142 sqft
Modern and updated, this community is near the area's retail centers and public transportation. Homes feature formal dining rooms, large living rooms, and updated kitchens. On-site basketball and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 6 at 10:24pm
Contact for Availability
Chestnut Court
201 Middlesex Rd, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
Welcome to Chestnut Court where comfort meets convenience. Our garden style apartments in Matawan, NJ are located in close proximity to public transit, major corporations and the Jersey Shore.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4 Cider
4 Cider Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home in a quiet cul-de-sac - Property Id: 279255 Spacious and updated house with all amenities in quiet cul-de-sac in desirable Appletree neighborhood, easy commute to NYC, available in July for rent.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
303 Sundew Drive
303 Sundew Drive, Morganville, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
*** GORGEOUS COLONIAL IN WOODBURY OAKS *** Amazing Home Totally Move-In ready, the Beautiful Home Features: Stunning White Kitchen with Quartz CounterTops & BackSplash * Upgraded Stainless Appliances * Beautiful Maintenance Free Floors * Superb

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
15 Puchala Drive
15 Puchala Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Move right in to this 2BR/1.5BA with Den/Study, Laundry Room & Direct Entry Garage. Large LivRm/DinRm offers flexibility for furniture settings. Eat-In Kitchen offers 2 windows for plenty of natural light and Pantry.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
304 Wembley Place
304 Wembley Place, Morganville, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
** SPECTACULAR UPGRADED MARLBORO HOME ** This gorgeous 5 bedroom 3 bathroom center hall colonial home with two story entry, new hardwood floors, private location backing to woods can be yours! The home has 9ft ceilings, master suite with his and

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
40 Staghorn Drive
40 Staghorn Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable Deerwood Farms. Beautiful renovated townhouse. Eat-in kitchen, brand new stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Brand new wood like tile floors on first floor. Three bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Yorketown
1 Unit Available
314 Longwood Drive
314 Longwood Drive, Yorketown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1314 sqft
Annual Rental with 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage, and many updates. Recently updated eat-in Kitchen featuring stone countertops and newer appliances. Vinyl flooring throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
288 Kraemer Court
288 Kraemer Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1835 sqft
Great End Unit ''The Wimbleton'' model boasts 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, Den w/French Doors, Fireplace, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Rm, 1 Car Garage and private backyard with large patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
48 Ellen Heath Drive
48 Ellen Heath Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1228 sqft
Beautiful, updated, move-in ready 3 level townhouse. Brand new carpeting, neutral painting throughout, updated kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms. Bonus room/office on first level and direct access to garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 Boehm Drive
7 Boehm Drive, Sayreville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
Builders Model 2BR/2.5BA 3-Level Townhome in sought after La Mer Development.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
307 Springlawn Avenue
307 Springlawn Avenue, Matawan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 307 Springlawn Avenue in Matawan. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
126 Beacon Hill Road
126 Beacon Hill Road, Morganville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious home on 2 acre private lot offers 3 bedrooms. Master and 2nd bedroom on the main level and another master bedroom in the finished basement.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11 Lucia Court
11 Lucia Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Move in ready, carpets have just been freshly shampooed. Open kitchen/dining/living area with laminate floors. Large master bedroom has a full bath and walk-in-closet. Fully finished basement/recreation room, additional storage and attached garage.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
49 Azalea Drive
49 Azalea Drive, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Move in ready condo in desirable Madison Crossing Adult Community , open floor plan w new floors in main area! Eat-in kitchen w granite ctrs, dining room area, living rm, balcony , laundry room, large master w full bath- walk-in closet & second

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
31 Walton Court
31 Walton Court, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Wow!This Completely Remodeled And Beautifully Maintained Home. Open Layout With Hardwood Floors And Tiles Throughout. Remodeled Kitchen With Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops And Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Bathrooms.
City Guide for Old Bridge, NJ

"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.

A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Old Bridge, NJ

Old Bridge apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

